Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can use the Member e-Sewa portal to access their provident fund accounts, check contributions, download passbooks and update personal and Know Your Customer (KYC) details without visiting a regional EPFO office.
The portal, which can be accessed through EPFO's official website, also allows employees to view their Universal Account Number (UAN), check previous employment details and access online services related to provident fund transfers and claims.
EPFO has also introduced Passbook Lite within the member portal, allowing subscribers to view a summary of their contributions, withdrawals and accumulated balance without logging into the separate passbook portal.
Here's how members can use the portal and access its key services.
Members need an activated UAN and the password associated with it to access the portal.
The steps are:
Those who have forgotten their password can use the 'Forgot Password' option on the login page to reset it.
Members who do not have an activated UAN can use the UAN activation facility through the UMANG app, which supports Aadhaar-based face authentication.
EPFO members can check their accumulated provident fund balance through the Member e-Sewa portal using the Passbook Lite facility.
To access it:
For a more detailed record of transactions, members can continue to use the separate EPFO passbook portal.
To download the detailed passbook:
The passbook provides details of employee and employer contributions, pension contributions, withdrawals and interest credited to the account.
Keeping KYC details updated is important because incorrect or incomplete information can create difficulties when members apply for PF withdrawals, transfers or other account-related services.
Members can add or update details such as Aadhaar, PAN and bank account information through the portal.
The process involves the following steps:
Members can subsequently check the status of their submitted KYC details through the portal.
EPFO has simplified certain verification requirements. Since April 2025, employer approval is no longer required for seeding bank account details with UAN. The organisation has also enabled Aadhaar-based self-updating of member profiles in several cases.
Apart from checking balances and updating KYC, members can use the portal for several other account-related services.
These include:
Members should access the portal only through EPFO's official website and avoid sharing their UAN password or Aadhaar OTP with third parties. EPFO's online services are available to members without requiring them to pay an intermediary.