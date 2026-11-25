Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can use the Member e-Sewa portal to access their provident fund accounts, check contributions, download passbooks and update personal and Know Your Customer (KYC) details without visiting a regional EPFO office.

The portal, which can be accessed through EPFO's official website, also allows employees to view their Universal Account Number (UAN), check previous employment details and access online services related to provident fund transfers and claims.

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EPFO has also introduced Passbook Lite within the member portal, allowing subscribers to view a summary of their contributions, withdrawals and accumulated balance without logging into the separate passbook portal.

Here's how members can use the portal and access its key services.

How to log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal Members need an activated UAN and the password associated with it to access the portal.

The steps are:

Visit the official EPFO Member e-Sewa portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ Enter your 12-digit UAN, password and the captcha displayed on the screen. Click on 'Sign in' to access your account. Once logged in, members can access different services through the menu displayed on the dashboard. Those who have forgotten their password can use the 'Forgot Password' option on the login page to reset it.

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Members who do not have an activated UAN can use the UAN activation facility through the UMANG app, which supports Aadhaar-based face authentication.

How to check EPF balance and download passbook EPFO members can check their accumulated provident fund balance through the Member e-Sewa portal using the Passbook Lite facility.

To access it:

Log in to the Member e-Sewa portal using your UAN and password. Navigate to the passbook-related option available on the dashboard. Select Passbook Lite to view a summary of your PF contributions, withdrawals and accumulated balance. For a more detailed record of transactions, members can continue to use the separate EPFO passbook portal.

To download the detailed passbook:

Visit the EPFO website and select 'For Employees' under the Services section. Click on 'Member Passbook'. Log in using your UAN and password. Select the relevant Member ID if multiple PF accounts are linked to your UAN. View the contribution details and click on the download PDF option to save the passbook. The passbook provides details of employee and employer contributions, pension contributions, withdrawals and interest credited to the account.

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How to update KYC details on the EPFO portal Keeping KYC details updated is important because incorrect or incomplete information can create difficulties when members apply for PF withdrawals, transfers or other account-related services.

Members can add or update details such as Aadhaar, PAN and bank account information through the portal.

The process involves the following steps:

Log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal. Navigate to the 'Manage' section on the dashboard. Select 'KYC' from the drop-down menu. Choose the document you want to add or update, such as Aadhaar, PAN or bank account details. Enter the required information and check that the details match the original documents. Click on 'Save' and complete the authentication process wherever required. Members can subsequently check the status of their submitted KYC details through the portal.

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EPFO has simplified certain verification requirements. Since April 2025, employer approval is no longer required for seeding bank account details with UAN. The organisation has also enabled Aadhaar-based self-updating of member profiles in several cases.

What other services are available on the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal? Apart from checking balances and updating KYC, members can use the portal for several other account-related services.

These include:

Download UAN card: Members can access and download their UAN card, which contains their identification details.

View previous Member IDs: Employees can check the different Member IDs associated with their UAN across previous and current employers.

Check PF transfer details: Members can track their transfer applications and access relevant transfer information.

Update personal information: Eligible members can correct or update details such as their name, date of birth and other profile information through Aadhaar-based authentication.

Access transfer certificates: EPFO allows members to download Annexure K, the transfer certificate, directly from the Member Portal. This helps them verify whether their PF balance and service period have been correctly transferred to their new account.



Members should access the portal only through EPFO's official website and avoid sharing their UAN password or Aadhaar OTP with third parties. EPFO's online services are available to members without requiring them to pay an intermediary.

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About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.