EPFO: Want to update nomination details or change nominee? Here's how to generate 16-digit Virtual ID for e-sign process

Members of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) can add nominee(s) for their account either online or offline. Funds are handled by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is providing 8.25% interest this quarter for EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions by salaried citizens.

For offline, subscribers must fill form No. 2 to submit family and nomination details for EPF, the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and the Employee’s Deposit Link Insurance (EDLI) to the retirement fund body.

Notably, for online nominations, only Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN) holders can avail of this facility by logging in to the EPF website. Subscribers also have to complete the process via e-sign by entering their Aadhaar number, entering the OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and clicking submit to complete the nomination process.

What information is required for e-nomination? You will be required to provide details of the nominee: Aadhaar, name, gender, date of birth, relation, address, bank account details (optional), guardian (in case of a beneficiary who is a minor), and a photograph (size not exceeding 100KB). Thus, you will need to submit a copy of the Aadhaar card and a photo of the family member.

You will also be asked the total number of shares you plan to give to the nominee. In cases where there is more than one nominee, note that the total percentage of shares held by the nominees equals 100%.

After you have filled in all the details, members are required to complete the e-sign process to register their nominee(s) or in case of changed nomination for the fresh details to replace earlier nominee(s).

Notably, members should update the nomination as and when there is a change in family circumstances due to marital status, childbirth, or the death of a nominated person. This will help the family receive their dues correctly.

EPF nomination: How to generate Virtual ID for e-sign? Members can use either their Aadhaar number or UIDAI-linked Virtual ID (VID) to successfully add a nominee and complete the e-sign process for EPF account nomination. Here's how you can generate the 16-digit VID:

Visit the UIDAI website here — uidai.gov.in and select the ‘Virtual ID (VID) Generator’ option listed under Aadhaar Services

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number of members, enter the displayed Captcha and click on ‘Send OTP’.

Once you have received the OTP on your registered mobile number and enter it, the website provides two options — generate a new VID OR retrieve the one you have already generated.

Select the appropriate option to receive your 16-digit Aadhar VID on your registered mobile number.

In case you have previously generated a VID and chosen to generate once again, the newest VID is applicable. Filling in details of the older VID will prompt a message stating that the VID entered has expired.

Can EPF members nominate someone who is not family? Spouse and children are defined as family for the provident fund. Thus, married subscribers are must mandatorily add their spouse as nominee, even if they do not wish to nominate their husband/wife under pension fund.

Notably, only a member who is not married and has no spouse or children may nominate any other person, irrespective of relationship, for PF. Further, members are directed to update the nomination as and when there is a change in family circumstances due to marital status, childbirth, or the death of a nominated person.