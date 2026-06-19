EPFO: Want to update nomination details or change nominee? Here's how to generate 16-digit Virtual ID for e-sign process

EPF members can use their Aadhaar or Aadhaar-generated Virtual ID to successfully add a nominee and complete the e-sign process for their provident fund account. Here's how to generate the 16-digit VID…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Jun 2026, 11:52 AM IST
EPF members can use Aadhaar or Aadhaar-generated Virtual ID to successfully add a nominee and complete the e-sign process for their provident fund account.
EPF members can use Aadhaar or Aadhaar-generated Virtual ID to successfully add a nominee and complete the e-sign process for their provident fund account.(File Photo)

Members of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) can add nominee(s) for their account either online or offline. Funds are handled by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is providing 8.25% interest this quarter for EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) contributions by salaried citizens.

For offline, subscribers must fill form No. 2 to submit family and nomination details for EPF, the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), and the Employee’s Deposit Link Insurance (EDLI) to the retirement fund body.

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Notably, for online nominations, only Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN) holders can avail of this facility by logging in to the EPF website. Subscribers also have to complete the process via e-sign by entering their Aadhaar number, entering the OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and clicking submit to complete the nomination process.

What information is required for e-nomination?

You will be required to provide details of the nominee: Aadhaar, name, gender, date of birth, relation, address, bank account details (optional), guardian (in case of a beneficiary who is a minor), and a photograph (size not exceeding 100KB). Thus, you will need to submit a copy of the Aadhaar card and a photo of the family member.

You will also be asked the total number of shares you plan to give to the nominee. In cases where there is more than one nominee, note that the total percentage of shares held by the nominees equals 100%.

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After you have filled in all the details, members are required to complete the e-sign process to register their nominee(s) or in case of changed nomination for the fresh details to replace earlier nominee(s).

Notably, members should update the nomination as and when there is a change in family circumstances due to marital status, childbirth, or the death of a nominated person. This will help the family receive their dues correctly.

EPF nomination: How to generate Virtual ID for e-sign?

Members can use either their Aadhaar number or UIDAI-linked Virtual ID (VID) to successfully add a nominee and complete the e-sign process for EPF account nomination. Here's how you can generate the 16-digit VID:

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  • Visit the UIDAI website here — uidai.gov.in and select the ‘Virtual ID (VID) Generator’ option listed under Aadhaar Services
  • Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number of members, enter the displayed Captcha and click on ‘Send OTP’.
  • Once you have received the OTP on your registered mobile number and enter it, the website provides two options — generate a new VID OR retrieve the one you have already generated.
  • Select the appropriate option to receive your 16-digit Aadhar VID on your registered mobile number.
  • In case you have previously generated a VID and chosen to generate once again, the newest VID is applicable. Filling in details of the older VID will prompt a message stating that the VID entered has expired.

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Can EPF members nominate someone who is not family?

Spouse and children are defined as family for the provident fund. Thus, married subscribers are must mandatorily add their spouse as nominee, even if they do not wish to nominate their husband/wife under pension fund.

Notably, only a member who is not married and has no spouse or children may nominate any other person, irrespective of relationship, for PF. Further, members are directed to update the nomination as and when there is a change in family circumstances due to marital status, childbirth, or the death of a nominated person.

  • Female subscribers are allowed to nominate their spouse, children (married or unmarried), dependent parents, the spouse’s dependent parents, and the widow of a son and children.
  • Male subscribers are allowed to nominate their spouse, children (married and unmarried), dependent parents, and the widow of a son and his children.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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