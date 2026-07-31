EPFO: Account blocked, unable to access passbook, KYC pending? Here's a look at the common issues and how to fix them

EPFO members who find their account blocked, can't remember their UAN password, are unable to access their passbook or have KYC pending can check how to fix issues using the portal or Umang app.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published31 Jul 2026, 10:49 PM IST
EPFO members can check and resolve issues using the portal or Umang app.
EPFO members can check and resolve issues using the portal or Umang app. (Representative Image)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to 15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed 15,000 per month.

For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.

Today, we look at what members can do using the portal or Umang mobile app if they find their provident fund account blocked, can't remember the UAN password, are unable to access their passbook or have KYC pending or rejected.

Also Read | Second DA hike during Diwali 2026? Here's what past announcements indicate

Common EPFO issues and how to fix them

  • EPFO account is blocked: This can happen after repeated failed logins.Also missing e-nomination can cause the platform to restrict access. To fix this, visit the portal's login page and click on ‘Unlock Account’ under the sign-in button. If the option is unavailable, refresh the page and try again in 30 minutes.
  • EPFO account is restricted: Subscribers usually receive this message when they have not updated a nominee on their account. As per the rules, users who have logged in at least five times without updating nomination details may face restriction problem. To fix this, first unlock your account, then navigate to ‘Manage’ select ‘E-Nomination’, update photo, Aadhaar details and move to ‘View — Profile’. You can add the nomination and complete e-sign with an Aadhaar OTP.
  • Mismatch in details: If you get an error message or details not matching with Aadhaar — this could be for name, date of birth, or gender, it could block your claims or UAN activation. To fix this, visit the website and click on ‘Manage’, choose ‘Modify Basic Details’, fill in the correct data and get employer approval.

Also Read | ITR due date extension 2026 LIVE: Deadline in few hours, no extension yet
  • In case a member has forgotten their UAN password, click on ‘Forgot Password’ near the sign-in button, enter your UAN and mobile, verify OTP, and reset the password instantly.
  • If you are unable to access your EPF passbook, or it is not loading, this is usually due to high traffic on the website. In such cases, you will have to try again or use the Umang app instead of the portal.
  • If your claims are rejected due to ‘KYC Pending’ message or show status as ‘Rejected’, this is most likely due to unverified Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details. To fix this, visit the official portal, navigate to ‘Manage’ and request employer approval using DSC.

Also Read | 8th pay commission announces state visit to Chandigarh in Sep 2026 — Check dates
  • If your claim for provident fund withdrawal or transfer is delayed this is most likely due to employer or service record issues. To fix this, first check the claim status and contact the employer for pending verification.

EPFO members can use Umang app services

Notably, the EPFO has discontinued Universal Account Number (UAN) activation and new UAN generation through the portal and shifted both services to the Umang app with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) requirement.

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).
  • Once you are logged in, search ‘EPFO’ and open Employee Centric Services and enter you UAN. You will have to complete OTP verification.

The Umang app allows you to access PF balance, your EPF account passbook, track claim status, make KYC updates, complete UAN activation, submit grievances, find the nearest EPFO office, and find your establishment by name or code number.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

MoneyEPFO
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceEPFO: Account blocked, unable to access passbook, KYC pending? Here's a look at the common issues and how to fix them
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.