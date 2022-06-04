EPFO members can apply for non-refundable EPF advance online. Here's how?

The EPFO has recently tweeted from its official twitter handle and informed that there are some condition that an EPF account holder should fulfill to become eligible to claim non-refundable EPF advance. Those conditions are — housing loan / purchase of site/ house/flat or for construction/addition, alteration in existing house/repayment of housing loan, illness of EPFO member of his family member, marriage of self, son, daughter, brother or sister, post-matriculation education of children, natural calamity, unemployment for not less than one month, investing in varishtha pension bima yojana, etc.

