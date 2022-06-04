EPFO members can apply for non-refundable EPF advance online. Here's how?2 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- In frequently asked questions available on EPFO website, the provident fund regulator claims that non-refundable EPF advance is three working days
EPF withdrawal: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows its subscribers to withdraw non-refundable advance from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account under certain conditions. As per the EPF rules, an EPFO member can withdraw up to 75 per cent of the outstanding EPF balance or three months basic pay plus Dearness Allowance (DA), whichever is lower. Here, EPF outstanding balance means employees' share, employers' share and EPF interest. In frequently asked questions available on EPFO website, the provident fund regulator claims that non-refundable EPF advance is three working days, provided the online claim forms ahs been filled properly and the claimant fulfills the eligibility condition.
EPF non-refundable claim: Eligibility conditions
The EPFO has recently tweeted from its official twitter handle and informed that there are some condition that an EPF account holder should fulfill to become eligible to claim non-refundable EPF advance. Those conditions are — housing loan / purchase of site/ house/flat or for construction/addition, alteration in existing house/repayment of housing loan, illness of EPFO member of his family member, marriage of self, son, daughter, brother or sister, post-matriculation education of children, natural calamity, unemployment for not less than one month, investing in varishtha pension bima yojana, etc.
How to claim non-refundable EPF advance online
As per the EPFO tweet, "#EPF #Members can apply for Non-refundable EPF Advance through Unified Member Portal or #UMANG App, to avail various benefits."
Here is step by step guide to claim non-refundable EPF advance withdrawal:
1] Login at unified EPFO portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface;
2] Go to online service claim (Form 31, 19, 10C & 10D);
3] Upload bank cheque leaf with your name mentioned on it;
4] Submit the form by clicking at 'submit' option.
An EPFO member can claim this EPF withdrawal using one's android phone or smartphone by downloading Umang App. They can replicate the same process mentioned above by logging in at the Umang App by using UAN and OTP received on the registered mobile number.