Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can now change their EPF and EPS nominees online. The Provident Fund regulator body recently made an announcement in this regard and said that an EPFO subscriber can change one's nominee for EPF and EPS account. EPFO subscribers can now change their Provident Fund or PF nominee online by logging in at the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in. New EPF nomination will override the previous nomination and the latest EPF/EPS nomination will be considered as final one.

EPFO made this announcement from its official twitter handle citing, "#EPF Members can file new nomination to change existing EPF/#EPS nomination."

At present, an EPFO subscriber can file one's EPF/EPS nomination online by logging in at the official EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in. Hence, one need not to visit nearest EPFO office and put request to change Provident Fund or PF nominee. No, an EPF account holder can do this on its own by filing a fresh EPFO nomination. However, before logging in at the EPFO website for changing one's PF nominee, one must collect the following documents:

For EPFO member: Aadhaar linked activated UAN, Aadhaar linked mobile number and updated EPFO member profile with address and photograph.

For Nominee: Scanned photograph, Aadhaar card, bank account number, IFSC code and recent address with address proof.

How to change EPF nominee online

To change one's EPF/EPS nominee online, an EPFO subscriber is required to login at EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in and follow the below-mentioned step-buy-step guide:

1] Login at EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in;

2] Go to 'Service' option and select 'For Employees';

3] Click at 'Member UAN/ Online Service (OCS/OTP)';

4] Login with UAN and password;

5] Select 'E-nomination' under 'Manage' tab;

6] 'Provide Details' tab will appear on your monitor, click on 'Save' option;

7] Click on 'Yes' to update your family declaration;

8] Click at 'Add Family Details' option and add one or more than one nominee as per your wish;

9] Click at "Nominee Details' option and declare the nominee's share;

10] Click at 'Save EPS Nomination' tab;

11] Click at 'E-sign' to generate OTP; and

12] Submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile phone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.