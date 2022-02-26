EPFO members can now change EPF/EPS nomination. Here's how to do this online

At present, an EPFO subscriber can file one's EPF/EPS nomination online by logging in at the official EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in. Hence, one need not to visit nearest EPFO office and put request to change Provident Fund or PF nominee. No, an EPF account holder can do this on its own by filing a fresh EPFO nomination. However, before logging in at the EPFO website for changing one's PF nominee, one must collect the following documents:

