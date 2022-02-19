EPFO members can pay LIC premium using EPF money. Details here

On when an EPFO member should use its EPF money for LIC premium payment, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "LIC allows its policyholder to renew its policy on late payment of premium as well. As per the LIC premium renewal rules, no late fee is levied on policy renewal after 6 months of policy renewal date. On renewal of LIC policy after 6 months to 3 years of policy renewal date, one will have to pay some late fee in addition to the policy premium. However, if a person fails to renew its policy after 3 years of policy renewal date, then the LIC policy becomes dormant. In my opinion, one should use one's EPF money for LIC premium payment only as last resort. If its LIC policy is about to become dormant, in that case, I would advise an EPFO member to use its EPF money for LIC premium payment."