Home >Money >Personal Finance >EPFO members can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally. Here is how

EPFO members can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally. Here is how

An EPFO subscriber can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally by logging in at the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in.
1 min read . 01:45 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • EPFO members should file e-nomination today to provide Social Security to their families

Employees Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO asks for nomination from EPF or PF account holders. EPFO asks for this from its subscribers to ensure social security of the family members of the EPFO subscribers. In fact, EPFO has now made it easier for the EPFO members to do it digitally. Now, an EPFO subscriber can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally by logging in at the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in.

The EPFO has tweeted in this regard citing, "Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally." The EPFO has also tweeted a YouTube link — youtube.com/watch?v=HzVTUTOOp-c — that gives step by step guide for submission of EPF and EPS nomination online.

Here is EPFO's step by step guide to submit EPF, EPS nomination:

1] Click at EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in;

2] Go to 'Service' and select 'For Employees' in dropdown;

3] Then click at 'Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)' in Services;

4] Login with you UAN and Password;

5] Select 'E-Nomination' under 'Manage' tab;

6] Click at 'Yes' to update your family declaration;

7] Click at 'Add Family Details';

8] Click at 'Nomination Details' to declare total amount of share;

9] After declaration, click at 'Save EPF Nomination';

10] Click at 'E-sign' to generate OTP;

11] An OTP will be sent on your mobile number linked with Aadhaar card;

12] Submit OTP;

13] Your E-nomination is now registered with EPFO.

It should be noted that an EPFO subscriber can add more than one nomine in its s-nomination and after submission of EPF, EPS nomination digitally, no further physical documents are required.

