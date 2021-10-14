EPFO members can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally. Here is how

Employees Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO asks for nomination from EPF or PF account holders. EPFO asks for this from its subscribers to ensure social security of the family members of the EPFO subscribers. In fact, EPFO has now made it easier for the EPFO members to do it digitally. Now, an EPFO subscriber can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally by logging in at the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in.

