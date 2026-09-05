EPFO: Check withdrawal rules for members, conditions for partial withdrawal, how to make PF claims — Stepwise guide

Provident fund withdrawal is among the top queries among EPFO investors and members are allowed to access their savings in full or part under specific conditions. Notably, while partial advance is permitted during active service, the final settlement is only given after leaving employment.
Here's a look at the PF withdrawal process — from conditions for partial withdrawal, minimum balance required, limits, types of claims, which forms to submit, and more.
There are three types of withdrawal claims allowed which each require a specific claim form to be filled and submitted. You will thus need to state the reason why you want to make a withdrawal. Types of withdrawals allowed are as specified below:
The partial provident fund advance allows members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. To make this claim, you will have to fill and submit Form 31. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities. See table for detailed breakdown:
|Category
|Max Permissible Limit
|Frequency Limit
|Essential Needs (Medical / Education)
|Up to six months basic salary / 90% share
|As per requirement for illness
|Housing Advance
|90% of total corpus (Reduced eligibility to three years)
|Once in a lifetime
|Special Circumstances (Job Loss)
|75% immediate withdrawal after one month
|Once per instance
The final provident fund settlement requires submission of Form 19. Under this, you can claim withdrawal of your full PF balance (inclusive of employee share, employer share, and interest earned). However, subscribers only become eligible for 100% funds withdrawal once they have retired or resigned and remained continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days.
All EPF members are also automatically enrolled in the retirement fund body's pension scheme, the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). This is because of the 12% employer contribution to your EPF account, 8.33% is directed towards this fund.
At time of retirement, you can choose to either withdraw the pension amount in full or maintain annuity in EPS by availing a Scheme Certificate. Submitting Form 10C allows you to withdraw accumulated pension as a lumpsum, if your total continuous service is less than 10 years. Beyond 10 years, you must secure a Scheme Certificate and await monthly pension payouts at age 58.
EPF subscribers can withdraw up to 100% of the “eligible balance” from their EPF account after maintaining the required minimum balance (at least 25%). Thus, in effect, you can withdraw between 50-75% of your corpus before maturity for the above-mentioned reasons under ‘partial provident fund advance’.
Once successfully submitted, claims are generally approved and settled (credited to bank account) within seven to 15 working days. You will receive an SMS alert at every stage of the process — submitted, approved, and disbursed.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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