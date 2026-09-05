EPFO: Check withdrawal rules for members, conditions for partial withdrawal, how to make PF claims — Stepwise guide

Here's a look at the EPFO's provident fund withdrawal process for members — from conditions for partial withdrawal, minimum balance required, limits, types of claims, which forms to submit, and more.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published5 Sep 2026, 09:28 PM IST
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Under the new scheme, every partial withdrawal must leave behind a minimum balance equal to 25% of the accumulated corpus.
Under the new scheme, every partial withdrawal must leave behind a minimum balance equal to 25% of the accumulated corpus. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Provident fund withdrawal is among the top queries among EPFO investors and members are allowed to access their savings in full or part under specific conditions. Notably, while partial advance is permitted during active service, the final settlement is only given after leaving employment.

Here's a look at the PF withdrawal process — from conditions for partial withdrawal, minimum balance required, limits, types of claims, which forms to submit, and more.

What are the types of withdrawals allowed?

There are three types of withdrawal claims allowed which each require a specific claim form to be filled and submitted. You will thus need to state the reason why you want to make a withdrawal. Types of withdrawals allowed are as specified below:

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Partial provident fund advance

The partial provident fund advance allows members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. To make this claim, you will have to fill and submit Form 31. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities. See table for detailed breakdown:

CategoryMax Permissible LimitFrequency Limit
Essential Needs (Medical / Education)Up to six months basic salary / 90% shareAs per requirement for illness
Housing Advance90% of total corpus (Reduced eligibility to three years)Once in a lifetime
Special Circumstances (Job Loss)75% immediate withdrawal after one monthOnce per instance

Final provident fund settlement

The final provident fund settlement requires submission of Form 19. Under this, you can claim withdrawal of your full PF balance (inclusive of employee share, employer share, and interest earned). However, subscribers only become eligible for 100% funds withdrawal once they have retired or resigned and remained continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days.

Pension withdrawal benefit

All EPF members are also automatically enrolled in the retirement fund body's pension scheme, the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). This is because of the 12% employer contribution to your EPF account, 8.33% is directed towards this fund.

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At time of retirement, you can choose to either withdraw the pension amount in full or maintain annuity in EPS by availing a Scheme Certificate. Submitting Form 10C allows you to withdraw accumulated pension as a lumpsum, if your total continuous service is less than 10 years. Beyond 10 years, you must secure a Scheme Certificate and await monthly pension payouts at age 58.

What is the eligible balance requirement?

EPF subscribers can withdraw up to 100% of the “eligible balance” from their EPF account after maintaining the required minimum balance (at least 25%). Thus, in effect, you can withdraw between 50-75% of your corpus before maturity for the above-mentioned reasons under ‘partial provident fund advance’.

How long does PF withdrawal claim take?

  • Online claims for members who have completed full KYC take between three to seven working days, according to the FAQ website.
  • Meanwhile, auto-mode eligible claims take 72 hours, it said.
  • And offline physical claims submitted to EPFO office can take up to 20 working days.

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Once successfully submitted, claims are generally approved and settled (credited to bank account) within seven to 15 working days. You will receive an SMS alert at every stage of the process — submitted, approved, and disbursed.

EPF withdrawal — Stepwise guide for online claim

  • Sign into the Unified Portal: Go to the official EPFO Member Interface. Enter your activated 12-digit UAN, Password, and solve the dynamic CAPTCHA verification.
  • Verify KYC Seeding: Before proceeding, navigate to Manage > KYC on the top menu. Ensure your Bank Account, PAN Card, and Aadhaar Card are showing as verified with an active digital signature status.
  • Open Claim Interface: Navigate to Online Services > Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C and 10D) from the main menu.
  • Confirm Bank Account: Enter the last four digits of your registered bank account number and click Verify. Agree to the Certificate of Undertaking. Members are no longer mandated to upload a scanned image of a cancelled cheque or passbook if your bank account is already NPCI-verified and linked to your UAN. The system will skip the document upload step.
  • Submit OTP Validation: Select your desired claim form (Form 19, Form 31, or Form 10C). Click Get Aadhaar OTP and enter the number sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to digitally sign and submit the claim.

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EPF withdrawal — Stepwise guide via Umang app

  • Login to the Umang app using your registered mobile number and search for and select “EPFO” services.
  • Tap on “Raise Claim” under employee-centric services and enter your UAN and verify with OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
  • Select the type of withdrawal claim — full settlement, partial withdrawal or pension withdrawal.
  • Verify your bank account details linked with UAN and upload any required documents.
  • Submit the claim request and note reference number to track status.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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