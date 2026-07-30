EPFO: Submitted a claim? Here's what the status message means and timeline for settlement process

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a government-backed investment and retirement savings option in India. Salaried individuals are eligible to open an EPF account when basic pay and dearness allowance are up to ₹15,000. You can further opt for voluntary provident fund (VPF), if the basic pay and DA exceed ₹15,000 per month.
For FY26, the Centre ratified the EPFO's suggestion of 8.25% interest rate for both EPF and VPF and interest credits were completed earlier this month on 15 July, PTI reported. This marked the third consecutive time the instrument delivered 8.25% returns on provident fund.
Today, we look at how much time EPF claims take to be settled, what the different status messages mean, and what subscribers can do to rectify any delays and complete the process.
When the status is ‘Under Process’, this means that the EPFO is verifying your claim and you will have to wait for 7–10 working days for the process to be completed.
When the status is ‘Payment Under Process’, this means that the funds transfer has been initiated and approved and you can check your bank account for update on the same in two to three working days.
When the status is ‘Settled Amount’, this means that the amount has been credited to your bank account and you can check your bank statement and SMS update for confirmation of the same.
When the status is ‘Rejected’ this means that there is a mismatch or missing information in your claim and you will have to check what was the reason for the rejection, make the correction(s) and resubmit your claim.
When the status is ‘Pending at Field Office’, this means that the regional office is awaiting verification of your claim. In such cases, you will have to contact the EPFO office directly to find out the concern.
When the status is ‘Not Available’, this means that no claim has been found in the system and you will have to first verify your UAN and recheck the status after 24 hours.
Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Your screen will display all claims made under the particular UAN. You can click on a specific claim ID to see detailed information on it, including the tracking ID, claim type, and current claim status.
Using the EPF portal
Using SMS facility
Using missed call or toll-free call
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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