EPFO: What is minimum balance? Check rules for early withdrawal, full list of reasons for partial withdrawal here

EPFO members can withdraw funds for medical, educational, or housing needs. Here's a look at the EPFO's rules for partial and early withdrawal by subscribers and the full list of reasons you can use to access your provident fund corpus.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published29 Sep 2026, 08:46 PM IST
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Under the EPFO's new rules, every partial withdrawal must leave behind a minimum balance equal to 25% of the accumulated corpus.
Under the EPFO's new rules, every partial withdrawal must leave behind a minimum balance equal to 25% of the accumulated corpus. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Members of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are allowed to withdraw up to 100% of eligible funds or 75% of their total provident fund balance, according to the Union Ministry of Labour.

Notably, eligible funds are 75% of your EPF corpus, after setting aside the required minimum balance. This was brought into effect from October last year, when partial withdrawal provisions were simplified by merging 13 provisions into three categories — Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances.

  • The EPFO's official account in a social media post bringing awareness to this wrote that subscribers could avail of EPF advance for marriage after one year / 12 months of membership; and that such partial withdrawals can be conducted up to five times during the tenure of your subscription.

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  • Further, as per the rules, withdrawals for education are allowed up to 10 times, after 12 months of membership. This is a step up from the previous limit of three partial withdrawals for marriage and education combined.
  • The new rules also extended the period to avail early withdrawal / premature final settlement of EPF from the existing two months to 12 months; and final pension withdrawal from two months to 36 months.

Check full list of reasons for partial withdrawal

The partial provident fund advance allows members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. To make this claim, you will have to fill and submit Form 31. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities.

  • Special Circumstances: This category is in case of job loss, where you can claim up to 75% immediate withdrawal and the remaining 25% after two months of unemployment.
  • Essential Needs: This includes medical reasons, education and marriage. The rules are as follows —

– In case of withdrawal for medical reasons, you can withdraw the employee share of your EPF corpus or six months' wages; after membership of 1 year. This can be availed for self or family treatment.

– In case of withdrawal for education, you can claim up to 10 withdrawals; after membership of 1 year for children's education.

– In case of marriage, you can withdraw up to five times after 1 year of membership for your own or a family member's wedding.

– In case of pre-retirement, members can withdraw 90% of total balance after 54 years of age, or 1 year before retirement.

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  • Housing Needs: This includes expenses related to purchase or renovation, as follows —

– For purchase of a house, you can withdraw up to 90% of EPF after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.

– For purpose of home renovation, you can withdraw 12 times the monthly wages after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.

How long does PF withdrawal claim take?

  • Online claims for members who have completed full KYC take between three to seven working days, according to the FAQ website.
  • Meanwhile, auto-mode eligible claims take 72 hours, it said.
  • And offline physical claims submitted to EPFO office can take up to 20 working days.

Once successfully submitted, claims are generally approved and settled (credited to bank account) within seven to 15 working days. You will receive an SMS alert at every stage of the process — submitted, approved, and disbursed.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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