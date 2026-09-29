EPFO: What is minimum balance? Check rules for early withdrawal, full list of reasons for partial withdrawal here

Members of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are allowed to withdraw up to 100% of eligible funds or 75% of their total provident fund balance, according to the Union Ministry of Labour.
Notably, eligible funds are 75% of your EPF corpus, after setting aside the required minimum balance. This was brought into effect from October last year, when partial withdrawal provisions were simplified by merging 13 provisions into three categories — Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances.
The partial provident fund advance allows members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. To make this claim, you will have to fill and submit Form 31. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities.
– In case of withdrawal for medical reasons, you can withdraw the employee share of your EPF corpus or six months' wages; after membership of 1 year. This can be availed for self or family treatment.
– In case of withdrawal for education, you can claim up to 10 withdrawals; after membership of 1 year for children's education.
– In case of marriage, you can withdraw up to five times after 1 year of membership for your own or a family member's wedding.
– In case of pre-retirement, members can withdraw 90% of total balance after 54 years of age, or 1 year before retirement.
– For purchase of a house, you can withdraw up to 90% of EPF after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.
– For purpose of home renovation, you can withdraw 12 times the monthly wages after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.
Once successfully submitted, claims are generally approved and settled (credited to bank account) within seven to 15 working days. You will receive an SMS alert at every stage of the process — submitted, approved, and disbursed.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.