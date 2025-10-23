PF withdrawal rules change: For once, the EPFO has struck the right balance
The concerns over PF withdrawal rule changes are misplaced and stem from a flawed understanding of the EPF objectives.
For many who watch the pension space in India, 2016 was a watershed year. The government decided to split provident fund (PF) settlements into two: one payment at the time of leaving service and the rest to be paid upon turning 58 years old. Feeling deprived, employees protested, and some of the protests turned violent. Watching people take to the streets on an EPF matter was a first.