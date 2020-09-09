"In view of exceptional circumstances arising out of Covid-19, the agenda regarding interest rate was reviewed by the Central Board and it recommended the same rate @ 8.50% to the Central Govt. It would comprise of 8.15% from debt income and balance 0.35% (capital gain)from the sale of ETFs subject to their redemption by 31st December, 2020. It further recommended to account such capital gains in the income of the financial year 2019-20 as being an exceptional case," the statement said.