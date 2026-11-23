The 240th meeting of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees (CBT), held on 19 November 2026, approved several changes, including systematic withdrawals for retiring members, easier premature withdrawal rules and direct voluntary contributions.
What do these decisions mean for existing EPF subscribers? Who stands to benefit, when will the revised rules take effect, and what should members keep in mind before dipping into their retirement savings? We explain the key announcements and their implications.