Attention pensioners! As life certificate deadline nears check how to download digital copy, FAQs & more

EPFO news: There are 6,872,127 pensioners in India (as of June 30, 2025), who have to submit their Life Certificate to authorised pension disbursing agencies such as banks, post offices, etc. on or before the November 30 deadline annually.
Also known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, the document is to be submitted by all retired state and central government employees to the authorised agencies, by deadline in order to continue receiving their pension payouts.
At present, the Centre has not indicated that the deadline may be extended. With this view, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can access and download your Digital Life Certificate, submit it online, what happens if you miss the deadline, and other frequently asked questions (FAQs).
All pensioners are required to submit LC, with their pension payment order (PPO) number, Aadhaar number, bank account details (where pension will be deposited), and your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
The LC can be submitted either in person at your bank branch or local post office; through doorstep banking or online using the Digital LC.
Please note that the process has to be repeated annually, as the LC validity is one year from the last date of submission.
According to the official Jeevan Pramaan Patra website, the LC uses the Aadhaar platform for biometric authentication of the pensioner.
A successful authentication generates the Digital LC which gets stored in the Centre's Life Certificate Repository. It is from here that the pension disbursing agencies can then access your LC online.
After submitting your Digital LC, you will receive an SMS that includes a transaction ID. Tracking the status of the life certificate after submission can help take prompt action in case of rejection.
The Central government in collaboration with 19 pension disbursing banks, and other pension related authorities, has been conducting digital life certificate (DLC) campaign for pensioners across the country.
The campaign which began on November 1, will continue till the deadline on November 30, 2025, covering 2,000 districts and sub-divisional headquarters across India.
“Nineteen pension disbursing banks will hold camps at multiple locations across 300 cities, including visits to the homes and hospitals of aged, disabled, or sick pensioners. Fifty-seven registered Pensioners’ Welfare Associations will assist in mobilising pensioners and conducting camps in coordination with banks and IPPB,” the statement said.
You can get detailed information about the facility online here — ippbonline.com
These include 19 pension disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pensioners' Welfare Associations (PWAs), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Railways, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
The 19 pension disbursing banks include the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Canara Bank and Union Bank of India, among others.
