EPFO: Want to file nomination for your EPF account online? Here's who is eligible and a stepwise guide

The retirement fund body, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is offering EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) at 8.25% interest this quarter for salaried citizens.

Members can add nominee for their account either online or offline. Here's the top FAQs, eligibility and stepwise guide to file e-nomination. For offline, subscribers must fill and submit form No-2 to submit family and nomination details for EPF, employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employee’s Deposit Link Insurance (EDLI).

Eligibility: Can I file e-nomination? Only Aadhaar verified UAN holders can file e-nomination as this facility is available only from the UAN based login of the member. You will have to complete the process with e-sign by entering your Aadhaar number and clicking on the verify button. You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number which can be used to save and submit the nomination process.

How to file EPFO e-nomination: Stepwise guide Login to the EPF member portal here — epfindia.gov.in and sign in using you UAN and password.

Select e-nomination under the ‘Manage’ tab and click on ‘Enter new nomination’ option.

The ‘Provide Details’ tab will appear on the screen, click on the ‘Proceed’ button

Now select ‘Yes’ to update the family declaration

Click on ‘Add Family Details’. Click on ‘Add now’ in case more than one nominee is to be added.

You will be required to provide details of the nominee: Aadhaar, name, gender, date of birth, relation, address, bank account details (optional), guardian (in case of a beneficiary who is minor), and a photograph (size not exceeding 100KB).

You will also be asked the total amount of share you plan to give to the nominee. In case of more than one nomination, take into account that the total percentage of share of the nominees comes to 100 per cent.

Click on ‘Save Family Details’

Click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’

Now, go to the ‘e-nomination’ option under the ‘Manage’ tab.

It displays ‘Pending Nomination’.

Click on ‘e-sign’ to generate a one-time password (OTP) and submit it to the mobile number linked to Aadhaar How to complete e-sign process? Once you click on ‘e-sign’ a new web page will open prompting you to enter the virtual ID of Aadhaar.

You will be directed to the tick box to provide your consent for e-KYC services data from Aadhaar.

Enter your Aadhaar or Virtual ID again. Now, click on ‘Get OTP’, which will be sent to the registered mobile number as per the Aadhaar database

Key in the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Select the check box and give your consent. Finally, click on ‘Submit’

Click on the ‘Manage’ tab and recheck ‘E-Nomination’ and the ‘Nomination History’ should show ‘Nomination Successful’. EPF nomination: Who is eligible and who is not? For male subscribers, eligible nominees are wife, children (married and unmarried), dependent parents, and widow of son and children.

For female subscribers, eligible nominees are husband, children (married or unmarried), dependent parents, spouse’s dependent parents and widow of son and children.

Married subscribers are required to add their spouse even if they do not wish to nominate their husband/wife under PF.

Spouse and children are defined as family for pension fund. So, their names should be added in the family list.

You will need to submit the Aadhaar copy and photo of the family member.

Only a member who is not married and does not have spouse or children may nominate any other person irrespective of relation for PF.

Only a member with no spouse or children can nominate another person for pension. Can an unmarried member nominate their sibling? The member has to execute nomination separately for Provident Fund as well as Pension. As per Para 2(g) of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, the "family" means spouse, children, dependent parents and spouse's parents.

As per Para 61(4) of the EPF Scheme,1952, if at the time of making a nomination the member has no family, the nomination can be in favour of any person or persons but if the member subsequently acquires a family, such nomination shall forthwith be deemed to be invalid and the member shall make a fresh nomination in favour of one or more persons belonging to his family.

As per Para 16(5)(a) of the EPS,1995, a member who is not married or does not have any living spouse and/or an eligible child can nominate a person to receive benefits, which means an unmarried member can nominate their sibling for PF and pension.

Disclaimer: This article contains AI-generated analysis and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. It should not be treated as financial, investment, tax, insurance, legal or retirement advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investments.