EPFO: Want to file nomination for your EPF account online? Here's who is eligible and a stepwise guide

The retirement fund body, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is offering EPF and voluntary provident fund (VPF) at 8.25% interest this quarter for salaried citizens.
Members can add nominee for their account either online or offline. Here's the top FAQs, eligibility and stepwise guide to file e-nomination. For offline, subscribers must fill and submit form No-2 to submit family and nomination details for EPF, employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employee’s Deposit Link Insurance (EDLI).
Only Aadhaar verified UAN holders can file e-nomination as this facility is available only from the UAN based login of the member. You will have to complete the process with e-sign by entering your Aadhaar number and clicking on the verify button. You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number which can be used to save and submit the nomination process.
The member has to execute nomination separately for Provident Fund as well as Pension. As per Para 2(g) of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, the "family" means spouse, children, dependent parents and spouse's parents.
As per Para 61(4) of the EPF Scheme,1952, if at the time of making a nomination the member has no family, the nomination can be in favour of any person or persons but if the member subsequently acquires a family, such nomination shall forthwith be deemed to be invalid and the member shall make a fresh nomination in favour of one or more persons belonging to his family.
As per Para 16(5)(a) of the EPS,1995, a member who is not married or does not have any living spouse and/or an eligible child can nominate a person to receive benefits, which means an unmarried member can nominate their sibling for PF and pension.
Disclaimer: This article contains AI-generated analysis and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. It should not be treated as financial, investment, tax, insurance, legal or retirement advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investments.
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