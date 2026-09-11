Court orders EPFO to pay 6% interest for 35-day delay in settling claim — Here's how to check status, file grievances

A consumer court last week ordered the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), to pay 6% interest as compensation to a retired employee for a 35-day delay in settling his PF claim of more than ₹14 lakh, PTI reported.

The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the retirement fund savings body guilty of service deficiency for its delay in settling the provident fund claim within the 20-day window, as mandated by the EPF Scheme, 1952, it added.

EPFO penalised for settlement delay: What happened? According to the report, the complainant is a former employee of Fleet Maritime Services (India) who submitted a complete PF claim on 19 October 2016. However, the EPFO failed to settle the claim within the prescribed period.

In its argument, the organisation denied any delay on its part. It said the claimant did not submit a joint declaration along with the original claim and it was thus returned on 7 November 2016, as per the PTI report. It added that a complete set of documents was only received on 2 December 2016, post which the PF claim was settled on 14 December 2016 — within the 20 days period.

However, the commission stated that the EPFO failed to prove that it first received an incomplete claim as it could not show that a written rejection letter or communication was sent to the complainant. It rejected the organisation's defence, stating, “On the evidence available on record, the Opposite Party has failed to satisfactorily establish that the claim was incomplete on 19.10.2016.”

What has been ordered? As per the order, the EPFO should have processed and settled the claim within the prescribed period and the failure to do so constitutes “deficiency in service”.

It has this directed that the body pay 6% per annum interest on the ₹14,06,272 claim amount for the 35-day delay period (9 November to 13 December 2016), the report said.

Further, the EPFO has been granted 45 days to comply with the order, it added.

Here's how you can check your PF claim status EPF members can check the status of their EPF claim using the Centre's Umang app, as follows:

Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).

After signing in, search for EPFO under the “All Services” section and on the main service page, tap on “Employee Centric Services”.

Select the option labelled “Track Claim” (sometimes listed under “General Services” as “Know Your Claim Status”).

Input your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), click Get OTP and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Click Login or Submit and your screen will display all claims made under that UAN. Click on a specific Claim ID to see detailed information, including the Tracking ID, Claim Type, and current Claim Status.

Further, you can also check your EPF claim status on the EPF portal, SMS, missed call or toll-free call options, as follows:

On the portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface, click Online Services in the top navigation bar and select Track Claim Status. You will be able to check your Tracking ID, Form Type, and current status.

To check claim via SMS, send a message from your registered mobile number to 7738299899 in this format: EPFOHO (space) UAN Number (space) Language / Example — EPFOHO 123456789012 ENG. The language codes are ENG (English), HIN (Hindi), PAN (Punjabi), GUJ (Gujarati), MAR (Marathi), KAN (Kannada), TEL (Telegu), TAM (Tamil), MAL (Malayalam), BEN (Bengali). You will receive an automated reply with your claim status or account balance information.

For missed call, dial 9966044425 from your registered mobile number and you will receive an automated reply with claim status or account details.

Or call the EPFO's toll-free number: 1800 118 005 or 1800 114 470 and ask for the status.

Here's how to register grievance with the EPFO In case there is a delay in your claims, settlement, KYC, balance or other unresolved issues, the EPFO has a dedicated portal — EPFO Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) to address grievances by EPFO members, pensioners and employers. Here is a stepwise guide:

Visit the grievance portal here — https://epfigms.gov.in and login using your UAN / Establishment / PPO number.

Click on ‘Register Grievance’ and select the relevant option: PF Member, EPS pensioner, employer, others.

The option of ‘Others’ can be used if you do not have a UAN / Establishment / PPO number.

Enter your PF account, personal and employer details as required and select issue category and upload the supporting documents.

Once filled, submit the form. You will receive a reference number to track resolution. Further, you can also contact the EPFO through official social media handles and for more complex issues, visit the nearest regional or sub-regional office in person.