Court orders EPFO to pay 6% interest for 35-day delay in settling claim — Here's how to check status, file grievances

A consumer court last week ordered the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), to pay 6% interest as compensation to a retired employee for a 35-day delay in settling his PF claim of more than ₹14 lakh, PTI reported.
The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the retirement fund savings body guilty of service deficiency for its delay in settling the provident fund claim within the 20-day window, as mandated by the EPF Scheme, 1952, it added.
According to the report, the complainant is a former employee of Fleet Maritime Services (India) who submitted a complete PF claim on 19 October 2016. However, the EPFO failed to settle the claim within the prescribed period.
In its argument, the organisation denied any delay on its part. It said the claimant did not submit a joint declaration along with the original claim and it was thus returned on 7 November 2016, as per the PTI report. It added that a complete set of documents was only received on 2 December 2016, post which the PF claim was settled on 14 December 2016 — within the 20 days period.
However, the commission stated that the EPFO failed to prove that it first received an incomplete claim as it could not show that a written rejection letter or communication was sent to the complainant. It rejected the organisation's defence, stating, “On the evidence available on record, the Opposite Party has failed to satisfactorily establish that the claim was incomplete on 19.10.2016.”
As per the order, the EPFO should have processed and settled the claim within the prescribed period and the failure to do so constitutes “deficiency in service”.
It has this directed that the body pay 6% per annum interest on the ₹14,06,272 claim amount for the 35-day delay period (9 November to 13 December 2016), the report said.
Further, the EPFO has been granted 45 days to comply with the order, it added.
EPF members can check the status of their EPF claim using the Centre's Umang app, as follows:
Further, you can also check your EPF claim status on the EPF portal, SMS, missed call or toll-free call options, as follows:
The language codes are ENG (English), HIN (Hindi), PAN (Punjabi), GUJ (Gujarati), MAR (Marathi), KAN (Kannada), TEL (Telegu), TAM (Tamil), MAL (Malayalam), BEN (Bengali). You will receive an automated reply with your claim status or account balance information.
In case there is a delay in your claims, settlement, KYC, balance or other unresolved issues, the EPFO has a dedicated portal — EPFO Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) to address grievances by EPFO members, pensioners and employers. Here is a stepwise guide:
Further, you can also contact the EPFO through official social media handles and for more complex issues, visit the nearest regional or sub-regional office in person.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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