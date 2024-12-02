Can you withdraw the pension share from your EPF?

If an individual opts for a premature withdrawal of lumpsum before reaching the 10-year mark, the amount received will be calculated using Table D of the EPF Act. For instance, if one withdraws their pension share on the sixth year (on the 72nd month), and their pay was ₹15,000 at that time, the amount will be calculated as Rs.15,000 multiplied 6.07 (the multiplier specified by EPFO according to each month by the EPFO), which is Rs.91,050. Interestingly, if the basic pay was ₹15,000 for these six years with a contribution of ₹1,250 (8.33%) each month, the contribution would be ₹90,000.