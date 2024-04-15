EPFO Pension Rules: 5 key things you need to know for financial security
Meeting the EPFO's requirement of 10 years of service is essential, but merely reaching the age of 58 doesn't automatically qualify an individual for a monthly pension under the Employee Pension Scheme.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is vital in safeguarding employees’ financial futures through retirement savings promotion. Getting a grasp on the latest clarifications regarding pension rules from the EPFO can be quite beneficial.
