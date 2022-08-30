EPFO: Pensioners can submit their life certificate online anytime of the year. How to do it3 min read . 12:06 PM IST
- As per guidelines, EPS pensioners can now submit Digital Life certificate at any time during the year, as per their convenience
Retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that Pensioners under the (EPFO) can submit their life certificates online at anytime of the year.
In a tweet, the EPFO said,"EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission." The EPS-95 came into force on 19 November 1995. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has facilitated multiple options for EPS pensioners to submit their Digital Life Certificate(DLC), close to their home or at their doorstep. Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) submitted through all these modes/agencies are equally valid.
In addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of EPFO, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices. DLC can also be submitted at nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers (CSC). Apart from this, EPS pensioners can also submit DLC using the UMANG app.
India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has launched the doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for pensioners. EPS pensioners can now submit online request for availing doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee. A postman from the nearest Post Office will visit a pensioner and complete the process of generating DLC at the home of the pensioner only.
As per guidelines, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at any time during the year, as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission of DLC. The pensioners who have been issued Pension Payment Order (PPO) in 2020 need not upload JPP till completion of one year. Earlier, all EPS pensioners were required to submit the DLC in the month of November. This resulted in difficulties faced by pensioners due to long queues and generated rush for submission of Digital Life Certificate.
"The EPS, 1995 is a ‘Defined Contribution-Defined Benefit’ Social Security Scheme. The corpus of the Employees’ Pension Fund is made up of (i) contribution by the employer @ 8.33 per cent of wages; and (ii) contribution from Central Government through budgetary support @ 1.16 per cent of wages, up to an amount of Rs.15,000/- per month. All benefits under the scheme are paid out of such accumulations. The fund is valued annually as mandated under paragraph 32 of the EPS, 1995 and as per the valuation of the fund as of 31 March 2019, there is an actuarial deficit," according to a statement by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment.
"The provisions of the EPS-95 are reviewed from time to time based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and the High Empowered Monitoring Committee as well as taking into account the actuarial evaluation of the Employees’ Pension Fund," according to a statement by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment.
Some of the important amendments made in EPS-95 are as under:
Increase in wage ceiling from Rs. 6500/- to Rs.15000 per month from 01.09.2014.
Provision of a minimum pension of Rs. 1000 per month to the pensioners under EPS, 1995 from 1 September 2014 by providing additional budgetary support wherever the pension was falling short of Rs.1000 as per pre-defined formula for calculation of pension.
Restoration of normal pension after completion of fifteen years from the date of such commutation, in respect of those members who availed the benefit of commutation of pension under the erstwhile paragraph 12A of the EPS, 1995, on or before 25 September 2008 vide notification G.S.R.132(E) dated 20 February 2020.
