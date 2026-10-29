EPFO plans to invest 3% of fresh inflows in startups and AIFs, five years after approval: What you need to know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is working on guidelines to invest in alternative investment funds (AIFs), including those that finance startups, potentially opening a new avenue for deploying workers’ retirement savings.

The proposal, which could allow the retirement fund body to diversify its portfolio beyond traditional investments, is expected to be placed before its Central Board of Trustees in November, according to a report by The Times of India published on 29 October.

The move comes five years after the government permitted EPFO to invest in AIFs. However, the retirement fund body has yet to begin investing in Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-regulated Category I and Category II AIFs, as the operational guidelines are still being worked out.

EPFO may allocate up to 3% of fresh annual inflows EPFO is considering allocating up to 3% of its fresh annual accretions to Category I and Category II AIFs. The proposal was discussed at an investment committee meeting last week.

Fresh accretions refer to additional funds received during a financial period. The proposed allocation would therefore apply to new inflows rather than the entire corpus managed by EPFO.

The proposal is expected to be placed before the Central Board of Trustees, chaired by Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in November. Until the board considers the proposal and the guidelines are finalised, the allocation remains under consideration and should not be treated as an approved investment decision.

EPFO manages around ₹30 lakh crore in retirement savings for nearly 30 crore members, according to the report. Any eventual allocation to AIFs would introduce another investment avenue for a fund that primarily invests in conventional debt instruments.

How EPFO could invest in startups The proposal follows a September communication from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which sought EPFO’s participation in the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

EPFO is considering routing investments through institutional platforms such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), rather than investing directly in individual startups.

The government notified the ₹10,000 crore Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 in April 2026 to mobilise venture and growth capital for startups. The scheme channels capital through eligible Sebi-registered AIFs, with a focus on areas including deep technology, early-stage businesses and innovative manufacturing. SIDBI is the initial implementing agency.

Category I AIFs typically invest in startups, venture capital, small businesses and infrastructure. Category II AIFs include private equity, private debt and real estate funds. These avenues can provide exposure to businesses and assets that are less accessible through conventional listed-market investments, but they can also involve higher risks and longer investment horizons.

What safeguards are being considered? The proposed framework is expected to include safeguards such as a minimum corpus of ₹100 crore for eligible funds, limits on exposure to individual funds, restrictions on investments in entities incorporated overseas and requirements to ensure fund manager independence.

The finance ministry’s existing investment framework permits EPFO to invest up to 5% of fresh accretions in asset-backed and trust-structured investments. The proposed 3% allocation to Category I and Category II AIFs is a separate consideration within this broader investment framework, rather than evidence that EPFO has already deployed funds through these vehicles.

For EPFO members, the key question will be how the final framework balances portfolio diversification with the protection of retirement savings. The proposed route could support startup financing while giving EPFO access to additional asset classes, but the eventual impact will depend on the approved guidelines, investment selection and safeguards.