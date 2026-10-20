EPFO shares stepwise guide on PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: How salaried workers can unlock full ₹15,000 incentive

The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) is a welfare scheme for salaried workers and employers. Launched in August 2025, it provides “employment linked incentives” over a two-year period from 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2027, with an outlay of ₹99,446 crore.

Salaried employees earning up to ₹1 lakh per month are eligible for incentives of up to ₹15,000 each, to be paid through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to their Aadhaar seeded bank account, according to the scheme document.

PMVBRY: What is the scheme? Overall, the scheme comprises two parts — Part A which incentivises first time joiners to the workforce, and Part B which incentivises employers to generate and sustain employment, as follows:

Part A: One-time incentive of up to ₹ 15,000, in two installments (each for a maximum of ₹ 7,500) to assist first time employees, earning up to ₹ 1 lakh per month. The incentive is calculated based on your one completed month EPF wage, capped at ₹ 15,000.

The first instalment is paid after six months of service and the second after 12 months of continuous service, following completion of a financial literacy programme. A portion of the incentive is invested in a designated savings instrument, encouraging financial security and savings and can be withdrawn by the employee at a later date.

Part B: Support to employers, incentivising creation of additional employment for two years. For employers in the manufacturing sector, the incentives will be provided for four years. Employers are eligible for up to ₹ 3,000/month for two and four years respectively, for every eligible additional employee retained for at least six months. Which employees are eligible for incentives? For this scheme, the following are considered eligible to join and receive incentives:

A first-time EPF-registered employee is any employee with date of joining in an establishment between 01.08.2025 and 31.07.2027 (dates inclusive) and;

Who was not a contributing member of EPF either with EPFO or Exempted Trust prior to 01.08.2025 and;

Their Contribution is received in EPFO or exempted trust for the first time for the wage month August 2025 or thereafter.

Thus, you must be a first-time employee registered with the EPFO earning monthly salary of not more than ₹1,00,000 and have completed six months of employment in the same establishment. You will have to activate and authenticate UAN through the Aadhaar face authentication app and ensure a DBT enabled bank account.

How to ensure you avail full incentive? Notably, the ₹15,000 incentive under PMVBY is maximum cap, and your particular amount will be calculated based on your one completed month EPF wage.

Here, the first installment, capped at ₹7,500, will be paid after completion of six months of service. Further, the second will be paid after 12 months of continuous service and following the completion of a financial literacy course (FLC).

Unlock second Incentive: Complete FLC — Stepwise guide Steps to complete Financial Literacy Course (FLC) for availing second incentive under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana:

— Visit https://epfo.gov.in and click on ‘Employee Login’

— Sign in using UAN and password

— Enter OTP received on Aadhaar-linked mobile phone number and Submit

— Click on the ‘PMVBRY’ tab on the home page

— From the dropdown select 'Financial Literacy Course (5 modules with Q&A; completing one unlocks the next)

— Complete all modules and assessment

— Once completed you will receive ‘FLC Course Completion Certificate’

After you have completed 12 months of continuous service with your employer and the FLC, the second installment of incentives (capped at ₹7,500), shall be paid through the DBT system to your linked bank account.