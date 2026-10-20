EPFO shares stepwise guide on PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: How salaried workers can unlock full ₹15,000 incentive

The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) is a welfare scheme for salaried workers and employers. Launched in August 2025, it provides “employment linked incentives” over a two-year period from 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2027, with an outlay of ₹99,446 crore.
Salaried employees earning up to ₹1 lakh per month are eligible for incentives of up to ₹15,000 each, to be paid through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system to their Aadhaar seeded bank account, according to the scheme document.
Overall, the scheme comprises two parts — Part A which incentivises first time joiners to the workforce, and Part B which incentivises employers to generate and sustain employment, as follows:
The first instalment is paid after six months of service and the second after 12 months of continuous service, following completion of a financial literacy programme. A portion of the incentive is invested in a designated savings instrument, encouraging financial security and savings and can be withdrawn by the employee at a later date.
For this scheme, the following are considered eligible to join and receive incentives:
Thus, you must be a first-time employee registered with the EPFO earning monthly salary of not more than ₹1,00,000 and have completed six months of employment in the same establishment. You will have to activate and authenticate UAN through the Aadhaar face authentication app and ensure a DBT enabled bank account.
Notably, the ₹15,000 incentive under PMVBY is maximum cap, and your particular amount will be calculated based on your one completed month EPF wage.
Here, the first installment, capped at ₹7,500, will be paid after completion of six months of service. Further, the second will be paid after 12 months of continuous service and following the completion of a financial literacy course (FLC).
Steps to complete Financial Literacy Course (FLC) for availing second incentive under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana:
— Visit https://epfo.gov.in and click on ‘Employee Login’
— Sign in using UAN and password
— Enter OTP received on Aadhaar-linked mobile phone number and Submit
— Click on the ‘PMVBRY’ tab on the home page
— From the dropdown select 'Financial Literacy Course (5 modules with Q&A; completing one unlocks the next)
— Complete all modules and assessment
— Once completed you will receive ‘FLC Course Completion Certificate’
After you have completed 12 months of continuous service with your employer and the FLC, the second installment of incentives (capped at ₹7,500), shall be paid through the DBT system to your linked bank account.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.