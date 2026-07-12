EPFO portal now offers two ways to transfer your PF balance after changing jobs — here's the entire process

The revamped Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) member portal now offers salaried employees two ways to transfer their EPF account balance from a previous employer to their current account after a job switch.
The latest feature aims to simplify the provident fund balance transfer process, reduce paperwork and help employees consolidate their retirement savings without any procedural delays.
The move comes after the EPFO member portal underwent a major database consolidation and software upgrade, causing nearly two weeks of downtime. The restoration of the retirement fund body's online services for members and employers was delayed multiple times.
While services are now operational, PF claims and other service requests may experience some delays during this period, EPFO said on its website.
Salaried employees can initiate a transfer request of their EPF balance through either of the two ways. However, they must log in to the EPFO member portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN) first.
In case you are unaware of your UAN, you can find the number on your latest salary slip or simply ask your employer for it.
Regardless of the option you choose, you will be redirected to the 'Online Service/Transfer Request' page, where you can apply for transfer of the past account to the current one in the following steps:
Step 1: Enter your previous employer's Member ID and other required details, then click 'Get Details'.
Step 2: You will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to verify and submit the request.
Step 3: The EPFO member portal provides the details of the present establishment into which the transfer will be affected. Check that.
Step 3: Once submitted, EPFO will process the transfer and move the balance to your current EPF account.
EPF is a government-backed savings scheme that aims to provide financial security to salaried employees post retirement. Controlled by EPFO, under this scheme, both the employee and employer each contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowances towards EPF.
According to the EPF-2026 framework, this contribution is capped at ₹1,800 for both the parties, though they can choose to contribute more funds into the scheme on a voluntary basis.
The EPF interest rate for FY 2025-26 is 8.25% per annum. This rate is reviewed by the government each quarter and calculated monthly on the closing balance of the EPF account but is credited annually at the end of the financial year.
EPF account transfer is important for salaried employees as helps to increase their total service history, which works in your favour during withdrawal. The EPFO says that this is beneficial for the following four reasons:
EPFO members and employers must also note that the EPF transfer process may be delayed as of now as the EPFO portal upgrade is expected to take up to two weeks to normalise, the retirement fund body said on its website.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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