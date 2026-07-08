EPFO portal revamp: 10 changes in PF claims, withdrawals and transfers every member should know

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has moved its entire member database to a centralised platform under the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday. The move is aimed at making EPFO services faster, transparent and user-friendly.

According to Mandaviya, the CITES project modernises EPFO's service through automation and rule-based processing. It replaces the earlier system, in which each EPFO field office maintained its own database, with a single centralised platform.

"EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database," the Union Minister said.

Here's a look at the immediate benefits: Services available from any location: With the implementation of CITES, EPFO now operates on a single national database, enabling service requests to be processed from any authorised location across the country instead of being linked to a specific regional office.

Access to information gets easier: Mandaviya noted the centralised platform would provide members with a unified digital interface.

"On login to the EPFO Member portal, members will have access to a unified digital interface to view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed, thereby ensuring transparency and access to information about their PF account and submission of claims," he said.

Earlier, members' information remained scattered across different systems and was not available through a single portal.

Automated pre-validation: Member claims now undergo automated pre-validation before processing.

"Accordingly, any deficiencies or discrepancies will be identified upfront, and appropriate guidance will be provided to members, thereby significantly reducing claim rejections and improving first-time acceptance rates. Members will also be able to know what the eligible amount is, which they can apply for withdrawal from their PF account under the different types of withdrawals permitted and can make informed choices," he said.

Under the earlier system, members often did not know the amounts they were eligible to withdraw under different categories, leading to claim rejections.

Auto-settlement limit up to ₹5 lakh: The minister said advance claims of up to ₹5 lakh that meet KYC and verification requirements will now be processed automatically. Earlier, the auto-settlement limit was ₹1 lakh, which has now been raised to ₹5 lakh.

Mandaviya said EPFO has also introduced an online query system for claim processing. If additional information or clarification is needed, members will be notified online and can respond digitally. The move is expected to speed up claim processing, reduce the need for visits to EPFO offices and lower claim rejections. Earlier, members had no facility to submit or receive clarifications online.

Mandaviya further said, “Claim payments will be processed through a centralised payment architecture and routed through faster electronic payment channels, ensuring secure, efficient, and timely credit of settlement amounts directly into members' bank accounts on the day of settlement.”

Final PF payouts to include additional interest: He also announced that, under the revised system, interest on final PF settlements will now be calculated up to the date of payment authorisation, rather than only up to the last day of the previous month, ensuring members receive additional interest for the intervening period.

EPFO makes withdrawals easier, raises limit to 75%: The Minister said the earlier 13 complex partial withdrawal rules have been streamlined into three simplified categories, Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances, to make the withdrawal process easier to understand.

He added that EPFO members will now be able to withdraw up to 75% of their total PF balance.

Automatic PF transfer on switching jobs: Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN)-based PF accounts will now be automatically transferred when members change jobs, eliminating the need to submit separate transfer applications. Earlier, transfer of PF accounts required approvals from the previous employer, the new employer and the EPFO office

Pensioners get more flexibility: For pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), Mandaviya said they can now approach any PF office for services or the submission of life certificates. He added that under the centralised pension payment system, pension claims processed in any regional office could be credited to any bank account anywhere in India.