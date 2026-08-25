EPFO portal update: Key services you can now access online and what to check first

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been steadily upgrading its online portal to make it easier for members to manage their provident fund accounts. Over the past few months, the organisation has introduced new features and updates, along with periods of portal downtime as part of the revamp.

The updated portal aims to make routine EPF services simpler and more accessible, while also improving the grievance redressal process.

From activating a Universal Account Number (UAN) and checking personal details to updating information and filing withdrawal claims, members can now complete several important tasks online without relying on their employers or visiting an EPFO office.

With these changes in mind, here are some key services available on the updated EPFO portal and the steps members should take to keep their accounts in order.

Key services available on the EPFO portal The platform brings multiple employee services together into a single digital interface. Here are the major facilities available:

Service What employees can do Essential requirement UAN activation Generate or activate a UAN digitally and access EPFO’s online member services. New UAN generation and activation is now facilitated through Aadhaar-based Face Authentication on UMANG. Aadhaar, Aadhaar-linked mobile number and Aadhaar Face Authentication Find UAN details Retrieve an existing UAN and access linked employment/member-account details, including the Member IDs associated with the UAN. Basic identity details and authentication; information should match EPFO records PF withdrawal Apply online for eligible final PF settlement and partial withdrawals/advances for permitted purposes such as illness, education, marriage and housing. Active UAN, Aadhaar/KYC and fulfilment of the applicable claim and service conditions Passbook-related services View and download the EPF passbook, check employer and employee contributions, track interest credits and review the transaction history of linked PF accounts. Active UAN and portal access; passbook availability may vary for exempted establishments E-nomination facility Add, update or change nominees for EPF benefits and help ensure that eligible family members can access benefits in the event of the member’s death. Aadhaar-linked UAN, updated member details and eligible family/nominee information KYC update Add or update Aadhaar, PAN and bank-account details linked to the UAN, helping reduce delays in claims and other online EPFO services. Valid Aadhaar/PAN/bank details and accurate member information PF transfer services Transfer EPF accumulations and service records from a previous employer to the current PF account after changing jobs, and track the transfer where applicable. UAN and employment records should be correctly linked; required KYC and joining/exit details must be available Death claims Eligible nominees or family members can claim PF, pension and insurance-related benefits after the member’s death, subject to the applicable rules and documentation. Valid nomination/family records and required supporting documents; claim eligibility depends on the benefit being sought

Why keeping your member information updated matters Most online EPFO services depend on accurate member information. Employees should therefore ensure their UAN is activated and that their Aadhaar, bank account, and other required KYC details are correctly linked to their EPFO records.

It is also important to have a working mobile number linked to Aadhaar, as it is used for OTP-based authentication for several online services.

For a final PF settlement, members may also need to meet additional conditions and provide the required information. For example, the date of joining and date of exit should be correctly recorded in the EPFO database, along with any applicable waiting-period requirements after leaving employment.

Before submitting a claim, eligible employees should check their records carefully to make sure all the necessary details are in place.

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It is equally important to keep member details accurate, up to date, and current, and to resolve any issues that arise amicably by regularly checking and maintaining communication with EPFO officials through legitimate avenues.

Therefore, focusing on the above and several other aspects, such as updating KYC and maintaining a valid nomination, can help prevent avoidable delays when funds are eventually needed. For employees, a few minutes spent keeping EPF records accurate today can make future withdrawals, transfers and family claims far smoother.