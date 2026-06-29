EPFO portal upgrade 2026 enters final day, EPF claim services expected to resume soon

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has temporarily suspended certain online services related to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) claims due to a planned upgrade to its technology and platform.

This move aims to boost the effectiveness, speed, reliability and efficiency of EPF-related services for millions of its members.

The current disruption has affected both new claim submissions and the processing of existing claims. EPFO has also assured members and stakeholders that normal services will resume after the migration and completion of the upgradation process. Any pending claims will be processed once the upgraded system becomes fully operational, said the PF body.

What EPF members need to know about the portal upgrade EPFO is carrying out this scheduled database consolidation and software upgradation to make its claim processing system and approvals seamless.

The upgrade has been designed to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency and provide a smoother, more user-friendly experience on the official EPFO portal.

Here are some key dates, features and details of the upgrade.

Key details of upgrade

Particular Details Reason for upgrade Database consolidation and software application upgrade Services impacted New EPF claim submission and claim processing Service disruption period 26 June 2026 (12:00 AM) to 29 June 2026 (11:59 PM) Expected service restoration From 30 June 2026 / 1 July 2026 (as per EPFO communication) Impact on existing claims Already submitted claims will be processed after services resume Purpose of the upgrade Faster processing, improved efficiency and better user experience EPFO support number 14470

The EPFO clarified that members need not worry about claims filed before the migration period began.

When can members resubmit their new EPF claims? As per EPFO’s communication, normal claim submission services are expected to resume after the completion of the upgrade process. The organisation has also indicated that services may resume from 1 July. However, this is just an expected timeline and not a fixed deadline. This timeline may change depending on EPFO's decision and the progress of the platform upgrade.

During this temporary outage, members will not be able to: Submit fresh applications for EPF withdrawal or transfer claims.

Access claim processing services and associated platforms.

Complete certain online EPFO transactions linked to the affected system. If you find any discrepancies or issues in the website usage after the platform upgrade, you can address them to the concerned grievance redressal officials using the details provided on the website under the ‘Contact Us’ section.

The EPFO portal upgrade is a technology improvement initiative aimed at making EPF services faster, more reliable and easier to use.

For EPF members, the upgrade is expected to deliver a smoother digital experience and faster processing of future claims.