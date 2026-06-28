EPFO portal upgrade: What changes for EPF members, what happens to existing claims, when you can file a new claim

From Friday, June 26, services on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's member portal, employer portal and the Umang app have been unavailable. According to the provident fund body, the temporary disruption has happened due to the ongoing upgradation of its software applications for the claims processing system.

In a pop-up alert on its official porta, EPFO notified members of the scheduled downtime during the week and on the weekend. It also shared the alert via social media through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

If you already have an EPF claim under processing or are planning to submit a new one, the ongoing portal upgrade could affect the timelines and availability of online services. Here's what EPF members need to know about pending claims, when fresh claims can be filed and the changes they can expect once the upgraded system becomes operational.

What services have been impacted? The scheduled outage, which began at 12 am on 26 June and have disrupted key services for members and employers, including:

Claim submission and processing

E-passbook access

Universal Account Number (UAN) generation and linking for new employees

Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) filing The temporary disruption have affected subscribers and employers alike, who may be facing delays in onboarding new employees and completing monthly compliance-related filings.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has advised members and employers to plan their transactions accordingly. During the migration period, assistance will be available through the EPFO call centre at 14470.

What changes for EPF members Once the upgrade is completed, EPF members can expect faster processing of their claims and also an improved experience while using EPFO's online services.

The provident fund body said that the latest technology upgrade has been undertaken to “enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience.”

When can a EPF member apply for a new claim? According to an official notice, the EPFO system downtime is part of a planned database consolidation and an upgrade of software applications used for the claims processing system. The maintenance will continue until 11:59 pm on June 30, 2026, the PF body said.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, July 1, once the system migration and software upgrade are completed. However, this is an expected timeline, not a deadline announced by EPFO.

“We expect services to be fully restored by 00:00 hours (midnight) on 1 July 2026. The EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services,” the notification added.

What happens to existing claims during the downtime? The PF body also noted that any pending claims will be processed after the services resume following the upgradation of the software applications.

"Claims already submitted before the migration period will be taken up for processing after services resume," EPFO said in a statement earlier.