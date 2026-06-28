EPFO portal upgrade: What changes for EPF members, what happens to existing claims, when you can file a new claim

From Friday, June 26, services on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's member portal, employer portal and the Umang app have been unavailable. According to the provident fund body, the temporary disruption has happened due to the ongoing upgradation of its software applications for the claims processing system.
In a pop-up alert on its official porta, EPFO notified members of the scheduled downtime during the week and on the weekend. It also shared the alert via social media through a post on X (formerly Twitter).
If you already have an EPF claim under processing or are planning to submit a new one, the ongoing portal upgrade could affect the timelines and availability of online services. Here's what EPF members need to know about pending claims, when fresh claims can be filed and the changes they can expect once the upgraded system becomes operational.
The scheduled outage, which began at 12 am on 26 June and have disrupted key services for members and employers, including:
The temporary disruption have affected subscribers and employers alike, who may be facing delays in onboarding new employees and completing monthly compliance-related filings.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has advised members and employers to plan their transactions accordingly. During the migration period, assistance will be available through the EPFO call centre at 14470.
Once the upgrade is completed, EPF members can expect faster processing of their claims and also an improved experience while using EPFO's online services.
The provident fund body said that the latest technology upgrade has been undertaken to “enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience.”
According to an official notice, the EPFO system downtime is part of a planned database consolidation and an upgrade of software applications used for the claims processing system. The maintenance will continue until 11:59 pm on June 30, 2026, the PF body said.
Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, July 1, once the system migration and software upgrade are completed. However, this is an expected timeline, not a deadline announced by EPFO.
“We expect services to be fully restored by 00:00 hours (midnight) on 1 July 2026. The EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services,” the notification added.
The PF body also noted that any pending claims will be processed after the services resume following the upgradation of the software applications.
"Claims already submitted before the migration period will be taken up for processing after services resume," EPFO said in a statement earlier.
In the meantime, EPF subscribers who want to check their provident fund balance, EPF account passbook or track the status of their application can do so through SMS, WhatsApp, or the missed call facility.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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