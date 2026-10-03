EPFO: Outdated details, errors — Top reasons your employees' provident fund claims could be rejected, explained

The EPF allows full or partial withdrawals under certain conditions. Members can claim for emergencies, education, housing, and more. In case your claim is being rejected, check what key information or mistakes you may have to rectify… 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published3 Oct 2026, 11:33 PM IST
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The EPF allows full or partial withdrawals under certain conditions. Members can claim for emergencies, education, housing, and more.
The EPF allows full or partial withdrawals under certain conditions. Members can claim for emergencies, education, housing, and more. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) allows members to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. According to the Ministry of Labour, subscribers are allowed to withdraw up to 100% of eligible funds or 75% of their total provident fund balance early, for specified reasons.

As of new rules applicable from October last year, “eligible funds” comprise 75% of your EPF corpus, after setting aside the required minimum balance. Notably, the provisions for partial withdrawal were simplified by merging 13 categories down to three — Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances.

Further, the new rules also extend the waiting period to avail early withdrawal / premature final settlement of EPF from the earlier two months to 12 months; and final pension withdrawal from two months to 36 months.

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Categories for partial withdrawal, explained

The partial provident fund advance allows members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. To make this claim, you will have to fill and submit Form 31. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities. Check the full list of reasons for partial withdrawal here:

  • Special Circumstances: This category is in case of job loss, where you can claim up to 75% immediate withdrawal and the remaining 25% after two months of unemployment.
  • Essential Needs: This includes medical reasons, education and marriage. The rules are as follows —

– In case of withdrawal for medical reasons, you can withdraw the employee share of your EPF corpus or six months' wages; after membership of 1 year. This can be availed for self or family treatment.

– In case of withdrawal for education, you can claim up to 10 withdrawals; after membership of 1 year for children's education.

– In case of marriage, you can withdraw up to five times after 1 year of membership for your own or a family member's wedding.

– In case of pre-retirement, members can withdraw 90% of total balance after 54 years of age, or 1 year before retirement.

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  • Housing Needs: This includes expenses related to purchase or renovation, as follows —

– For purchase of a house, you can withdraw up to 90% of EPF after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.

– For purpose of home renovation, you can withdraw 12 times the monthly wages after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.

Top reasons your claim may be rejected

Most issues are likely due to verification gaps, outdated details, or system delays. Documentation and profile mistakes are other common reasons why your EPF claims might be rejected, and members must ensure these are error-free to ensure a smooth process.

Here are the common mistakes / errors that could be causing the problem:

  • Unclear cheque / passbook scan (for non-NPCI accounts): If your bank account is not NPCI-verified, you will still be prompted to upload a cheque. If the uploaded image has no name printed on it or is blurry, the system automatically rejects the claim.
  • Demographic details mismatch: A minor spelling discrepancy will result in instant rejection. Ensure that your name, father's name, or date of birth must match perfectly across EPFO, Aadhaar, and bank records.
  • Signature or IFSC Changes: If your bank has recently merged (e.g. Allahabad Bank merging into Indian Bank), your old IFSC is invalid. You must update your KYC with the new IFSC first before you make your claim.

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  • Missing employer exit date: For final settlement, if your employer has not officially updated your date of exit on the portal, the system blocks final settlement. Before applying for a full withdrawal, verify that your employer has updated your exit credentials. You can check this by visiting the EPFO website and clicking on View > Service History. The date of exit must be entered at least two months prior to the date you are filing the claim.
  • In case the screen displays: “Members’ service details are required against all service records”, this means the past employment data is incomplete. To resolve this: Click on ‘View’ and then navigate to Service History to correct any gaps > Ask previous employers to update records via DSC. If unavailable, submit a Joint Declaration to the EPFO office or raise a complaint on EPFiGMS with proof like salary slips and a death certificate.

What are the withdrawal forms?

  • Form 19 for final PF settlement: Used to withdraw your absolute EPF balance (inclusive of employee share, employer share, and interest earned). A member is eligible only if you have retired or resigned from your job and have been continuously unemployed for at least two months i.e. 60 days.
  • Form 10C for pension withdrawal benefit: Allows you to withdraw the matching pension accumulation (EPS). You can claim a lump sum under Form 10C only if your total continuous service is less than 10 years. Beyond 10 years, you must secure a Scheme Certificate and await monthly pension payouts at age 58.
  • Form 31 for partial PF advance: Enables EPF members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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