EPFO: Outdated details, errors — Top reasons your employees' provident fund claims could be rejected, explained

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) allows members to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. According to the Ministry of Labour, subscribers are allowed to withdraw up to 100% of eligible funds or 75% of their total provident fund balance early, for specified reasons.
As of new rules applicable from October last year, “eligible funds” comprise 75% of your EPF corpus, after setting aside the required minimum balance. Notably, the provisions for partial withdrawal were simplified by merging 13 categories down to three — Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances.
Further, the new rules also extend the waiting period to avail early withdrawal / premature final settlement of EPF from the earlier two months to 12 months; and final pension withdrawal from two months to 36 months.
The partial provident fund advance allows members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. To make this claim, you will have to fill and submit Form 31. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities. Check the full list of reasons for partial withdrawal here:
– In case of withdrawal for medical reasons, you can withdraw the employee share of your EPF corpus or six months' wages; after membership of 1 year. This can be availed for self or family treatment.
– In case of withdrawal for education, you can claim up to 10 withdrawals; after membership of 1 year for children's education.
– In case of marriage, you can withdraw up to five times after 1 year of membership for your own or a family member's wedding.
– In case of pre-retirement, members can withdraw 90% of total balance after 54 years of age, or 1 year before retirement.
– For purchase of a house, you can withdraw up to 90% of EPF after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.
– For purpose of home renovation, you can withdraw 12 times the monthly wages after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.
Most issues are likely due to verification gaps, outdated details, or system delays. Documentation and profile mistakes are other common reasons why your EPF claims might be rejected, and members must ensure these are error-free to ensure a smooth process.
Here are the common mistakes / errors that could be causing the problem:
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