EPFO: Outdated details, errors — Top reasons your employees' provident fund claims could be rejected, explained

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) allows members to withdraw full or partial funds under specific conditions. According to the Ministry of Labour, subscribers are allowed to withdraw up to 100% of eligible funds or 75% of their total provident fund balance early, for specified reasons.

As of new rules applicable from October last year, “eligible funds” comprise 75% of your EPF corpus, after setting aside the required minimum balance. Notably, the provisions for partial withdrawal were simplified by merging 13 categories down to three — Essential Needs, Housing Needs and Special Circumstances.

Further, the new rules also extend the waiting period to avail early withdrawal / premature final settlement of EPF from the earlier two months to 12 months; and final pension withdrawal from two months to 36 months.

Categories for partial withdrawal, explained The partial provident fund advance allows members to claim non-refundable advances while actively employed. To make this claim, you will have to fill and submit Form 31. Reasons include medical emergencies, daughter's or self-marriage, home loan repayments, or severe natural calamities. Check the full list of reasons for partial withdrawal here:

Special Circumstances: This category is in case of job loss, where you can claim up to 75% immediate withdrawal and the remaining 25% after two months of unemployment.

This category is in case of job loss, where you can claim up to 75% immediate withdrawal and the remaining 25% after two months of unemployment. Essential Needs: This includes medical reasons, education and marriage. The rules are as follows — – In case of withdrawal for medical reasons, you can withdraw the employee share of your EPF corpus or six months' wages; after membership of 1 year. This can be availed for self or family treatment.

– In case of withdrawal for education, you can claim up to 10 withdrawals; after membership of 1 year for children's education.

– In case of marriage, you can withdraw up to five times after 1 year of membership for your own or a family member's wedding.

– In case of pre-retirement, members can withdraw 90% of total balance after 54 years of age, or 1 year before retirement.

Housing Needs: This includes expenses related to purchase or renovation, as follows — – For purchase of a house, you can withdraw up to 90% of EPF after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.

– For purpose of home renovation, you can withdraw 12 times the monthly wages after 1 year of membership for a property in your or spouse's name.

Top reasons your claim may be rejected Most issues are likely due to verification gaps, outdated details, or system delays. Documentation and profile mistakes are other common reasons why your EPF claims might be rejected, and members must ensure these are error-free to ensure a smooth process.

Here are the common mistakes / errors that could be causing the problem:

Unclear cheque / passbook scan (for non-NPCI accounts): If your bank account is not NPCI-verified, you will still be prompted to upload a cheque. If the uploaded image has no name printed on it or is blurry, the system automatically rejects the claim.

Demographic details mismatch: A minor spelling discrepancy will result in instant rejection. Ensure that your name, father's name, or date of birth must match perfectly across EPFO, Aadhaar, and bank records.

Signature or IFSC Changes: If your bank has recently merged (e.g. Allahabad Bank merging into Indian Bank), your old IFSC is invalid. You must update your KYC with the new IFSC first before you make your claim.