EPFO: Rejoining after break? Here's how to activate your UAN, recover inoperative account online — Stepwise guide

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) considers any member account with no contributions for three consecutive years after you have retired or reached 55 years of age (whichever is later) or moved abroad as “inoperative”.
However, if you just had a break in between jobs, undertook freelance work, or worked with an employer not mandated to make EPF contributions for employees, you can activate your UAN and recover access to your account to ensure smooth process of your PF funds.
So, if you are rejoining the EPFO after a break, today, we explain how members can activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) on the Umang app, what steps you can take to recover your account on the portal, and how your funds can be redeemed.
Notably, UAN activation and generation of new number through the EPFO portal has been deactivated and shifted to the Umang mobile app by the retirement body. Thus, both these services are no longer be available on the website, with mandatory requirement of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT).
Here's a stepwise guide to complete the process:
If activation appears successful but you cannot login, in most cases the issue is sorted if you wait for 24 hours before trying again.
However, if the issue persists, it is best to contact your employer to ensure your UAN is seeded with Aadhaar, and the mobile number is updated in EPFO records.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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