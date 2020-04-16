EPFO relaxation for March dues payment too late to provide relief

To provide relief to employers under the current unprecedented circumstances, the Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) relaxed the deadline for payment of contribution and other administrative charges by the employer to EPFO by one month. The deadline for payment of PF contributions and other charges for March has been extended by a month till 15 May. The relaxation has only been given to those employers who have paid March salaries to their employees.

While it may look like some measure of relief for the employers who may be cash starved due to the ongoing lockdown implemented to restrict the spread of the covid-19, experts believe that the relaxation is late. “The notification came in the evening of 15 April which is the last date to remit the contributions. Companies who are compliant had already remitted monies by then as nobody wants to wait till the last minute," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president of TeamLease Services.

“Since everything is online, there could be many issues in remittance and nobody wants to end up with late payment. In fact, EPFO had been sending letters earlier to organisations to remit money on time," she added.

The delay in notification may benefit defaulters instead. “This if anything will only help recurring willful defaulters, but it should be understood that the stress of the economic slowdown is being felt for all. This notification should have come at least a day earlier," said Chakraborty.

As a matter of process, the employer has to file an electronic challan cum return (ECR) on a monthly basis along with the PF contributions to the EPFO. The date of filing of the same has also been relaxed by one month. Also as per the notification no interest or penalties will be charged by the EPFO in case of delay of payment due on the part of employers for March 2020. But they are required to pay it before 15 May, 2020.

No loss of interest for employees

The notification doesn’t provide any clarity on how the delay in the remittance of money to EPFO will impact the interest on PF contribution for the employees.

Some of the experts believe as there will be a delay, employees may have to forgo interest for one month.

“As per EPFO guidelines, interest is paid for the full year on the balance in employee’s PF account as on 31, March. The contributions for the month of March is generally remitted in April and earns 11 months interest ," said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, partner at Deloitte India.

“Now, as the contributions will be delayed by a month, employees will have to forgo one month interest," she added.

Raunak Singh, partner, Avitr Legal, disagrees with the same. “This should not impact the interest payable to the employees as though the interest is calculated on a monthly basis, but the remittance (crediting of interest) takes place on an annual basis i.e. in the subsequent financial year. Thus, the delayed contribution should get reflected (in the records of the EPF) as contribution in the month of April, 2020," said Singh.

“The situation may be compared with a case where the employer fails to remit the said contribution within the required timeframe. However, in the said situations the employees do not suffer on the interest," he added.

A senior EPFO official, who did not want to come on record, also clarified that there will be no impact on the interest earnings of the employees. “Even as the remittance is allowed a delay of a month, this would not impact the interest payment, therefore, employees need not worry at all," said the official.

