EPFO releases monthly pension in Kerala: Did you receive it? How to check your credit amount via Umang app, SMS?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has credited August pensions to 4,40,901 pensioners in Kerala amid the harvest Onam festival celebrations, PTI reported.

According to a statement from the Labour Ministry, the amount is usually disbursed at the end of the month under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, but this time special arrangements were made to enable “pensioners and their families to meet their financial requirements and celebrate the festival without inconvenience”.

Early credits were conducted on Wednesday, 26 August, through the retirement fund body's Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS), which facilitates direct transfer of pension to beneficiary bank accounts across the country.

“The EPFO remains committed to ensuring timely delivery of social security benefits and strives to improve pension services through technology-enabled initiatives and citizen-centric reforms,” it added.

Pension benefit for EPFO members: Key things to know The EPFO provides pensions for all subscribers who have an account with it for more than 10 years. This is because of the 12% employer contribution to your EPF account, 8.33% is directed towards a pension fund administered by retirement body. At time of retirement, members can withdraw their PF amount in full and maintain annuity in the pension scheme by availing a Scheme Certificate (i.e. by submitting Form 10C).

According to the Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS 1995), all EPF members are eligible for pension when they reach 58 years of age. You can also choose to delay pension payments till you reach 60 years of age, by choosing to, either:

Pause contributions for two years (lumpsum earns 4% p.a. interest till 60 years, no interest after), or

Continue contributions for two years (higher accumulated amount means higher final payout). Pension is disbursed monthly to eligible members or beneficiaries (through banks / post offices). This includes superannuation pension, early pension, family pension, orphan / widow pension, and disablement pension. Notably, disbursement ensured even if employer defaults, as EPFO guarantees benefit once membership conditions are met.

Submission of life certificate mandatory Physical Life Certificate is to be submitted to the bank through which the pension is being paid. Failure to submit Life Certificate after one year will result in stoppage of pension after 12 months from the date of submission of last Life Certificate or sanction of pension in case of new Pensioners.

In place of physical life certificate ‘Digital Life Certificate’ (DLC) has been introduced since FY16 and pensioners can use their Aadhaar number to submit the DLC. The facility to submit DLC is available in ‘Common Service Centers’ (CSCs), branches of Pension Disbursing Banks, post offices’ across India and the PF offices.

Stepwise guide to check EPF balance on portal Log into the EPFO member portal, click on ‘View’ in the top bar and select ‘Passbook’ from the drop-down options.

It will redirect you to the passbook portal where you can login here using your UAN and password.

Once logged in you can view your passbook for monthly entries, employee and employer contributions, pension contributions and interest earned, besides the total balance accumulated.

The passbook will show multiple Member IDs for each company you have worked at. Select the Member ID of the company you want to check.

You can save a copy for offline by clicking on ‘Download PDF’ on the top right of the e-passbook.

How to use Umang app for passbook Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).

After signing in, search for ‘EPFO’ and navigate to ‘Employee Centric Services’ and from the options click on ‘View Passbook’, enter your UAN and verify with OTP.

Select the Member ID of the company you want to check to view PF balance, monthly entries, employee and employer contributions, pension contributions and interest earned.

To download a copy, tap on ‘Download’ or ‘Download Passbook’ on the screen and select the time period for which you want information. Save the file as a PDF on your phone / tablet.