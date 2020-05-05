NEW DELHI : The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) today said it has processed April month's pension keeping in mind the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19.

"EPFO has 65 lakh pensioners under its pension scheme. All 135 field offices of EPFO processed pension payment for April, 2020 in advance to avoid inconvenience to pensioners on account of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown," EPFO said in a statement.

EPFO officers and staff battled all odds to send ₹764 crore to all Nodal Branches of pension disbursing banks throughout India, it said. All bank branches have been directed to ensure credit of pension in the accounts of pensioners on schedule.

"Timely credit of pension in this hour of need has been accorded top most priority by EPFO to bring succor to the pensioners during Covid19 crisis," the retirement funds body said.

