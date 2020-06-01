EPFO releases 868 crore of pension including arrears

“On the recommendation of Central Board of Trustees (of the EPFO), the Government of India accepted one of the long standing demands of workers to allow restoration of commuted value of pension after 15 years. Earlier there was no provision for restoration of commuted pension and the pensioners continued to receive reduced pension on account of commutation lifelong," the retirement body said in a statement, terming the move as a “historic step for the benefit of pensioners under EPS-95".