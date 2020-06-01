EPFO releases 868 crore pension including arrears on pension commutation

"The normal pension in respect of those members who availed the benefit of commutation of pension under the erstwhile paragraph 12A of this scheme, on or before the 25th day of September, 2008, shall be restored after completion of fifteen years from the date of such commutation," an EPFO notification had said earlier. The provision for pension commutation of pension was withdrawn by the EPFO but restored later on for all those who opted for it on or before September 25, 2008.