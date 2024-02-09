EPFO restricts transactions in Paytm Payments Bank. Check details here
In the wake of RBI imposing restrictions on deposit and credit transactions in the customer accounts of Paytm Payments Bank after Feb 29, 2024, EPFO has decided to keep the beleaguered payments bank accounts out of its network.
Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has restricted deposits and credit transactions in Paytm Payment Bank accounts. This was announced in a circular issued on Feb 8, 2024 and uploaded on the official website of pension fund body.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message