EPFO retains 8.25% interest rate for FY26; UPI-based withdrawals to launch soon

The Ministry of Finance has cleared an 8.25% interest rate on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for the FY2025-26. This move will benefit over 7.8 crore EPFO subscribers. The rate will remain unchanged from the previous year and aligns with the recommendations made by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in March.

A formal notification from the Ministry of Labour and Employment highlighting the salient features of this development is expected later this month, after which the interest amount is likely to be credited to subscribers' accounts, as reported by The Indian Express.

EPFO 2.0 to transform withdrawals The government is also working towards rolling out the EPFO 2.0 by the end of this month, i.e., June 2026. The upgraded digital platform will allow members to withdraw up to 75% of their EPF corpus directly into banking accounts through various UPI and ATM channels.

The UPI withdrawal facility will be made available through the BHIM application. Such a move is widely expected to simplify access and availability of funds, especially for blue-collar workers and employees.

This initiative follows the EPFO's decision last year to streamline and make seamless the withdrawal categories into three major categories:

Essential needs Housing Special circumstances. It will now be the responsibility of the EPFO account holder to carefully decide and make withdrawals in accordance with the applicable rules and stipulations.

Interest rate decision and financial impact The EPFO sub-committee on investment, along with the Finance Ministry, had suggested reducing the rate to 8.10%. However, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) retained the 8.25% rate for a third consecutive year.

Based on the recommended interest rate of 8.25%, the retirement fund body is estimated to incur a loss of ₹944.06 crore, according to discussions at the CBT meeting in March.

Let us look at the particulars of this decision and its economic ramifications:

Particulars FY26 EPF Interest Rate Approved 8.25% Subscribers Covered 7.8 crore+ Suggested Alternative Rate 8.10% Estimated Impact at 8.25% ₹ 944 crore deficit Surplus at 8.10% Rate ₹ 1,676 crore

Future outlook The approval will reinforce the government's commitment to protecting retirement savings, economic prosperity, and well-being while accelerating digital reforms and transformation.