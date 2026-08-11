EPFO: Retirement fund body issues 1.49 lakh pension payment orders for higher contribution — How to check your claim

The EPFO has issued 1,49,806 pension payment orders for higher contributions to retired applicants following a 2022 Supreme Court order. Here's a stepwise guide for how subscribers can check your claim on portal, Umang app, SMS, or missed call. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Aug 2026, 09:47 PM IST
The EPFO has issued 1,49,806 pension payment orders for higher contributions to retired applicants following a 2022 Supreme Court order.
The EPFO has issued 1,49,806 pension payment orders for higher contributions to retired applicants following a 2022 Supreme Court order. (Representative Image)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued 1,49,806 pension payment orders for higher contributions to retired applicants in line following the November 2022 Supreme Court order, PTI reported.

The apex court in its order asked the Centre to facilitate higher contribution to the pension scheme as per their actual wage so that members can get higher benefit.

EPFO: Pension scheme disbursal — Latest updates

In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Monday (10 August), Minister of State (MoS) Shobha Karandlaje said:

  • The Ministry of Labour and Employment had received 15,24,365 claims under contribution for higher wages for higher pension, she said. Of these claims, 11,595 were pending as of 5 August this year.

Also Read | DA hike: West Bengal to launch 7th pay commission website — Top updates
  • Further, the minister added that 1,49,806 pension payment orders (PPOs) on higher wages have been issued to the retired applicants based on the SC's 2022 order.

Over 85 lakh pensioners on roll till March 2026

  • As of 31 March 2026, total number of pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme is 85,84,604, according to the minister. And the total amount of pension disbursed under EPS, as of 31 March 2026, is 15,819.28 crore.
  • Karandlaje also told the Parliament that the EPS 1995 has been superseded by EPS 2026. She added that the Centre is committed to ensuring robust social security coverage to members of EPFO schemes while taking into consideration the sustainability of the fund and the future liabilities thereon.

EPS withdrawal benefits

  • EPFO has introduced a 12-month waiting period for premature final EPF settlement and a 36-month waiting period for withdrawal benefits under EPS.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Fitment factor, DA — How much salary hike is estimated?
  • It has liberalised and simplified partial withdrawals and advances — members can withdraw up to 75% of their balance under three broad heads: essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances.
  • The move aims to enable access to funds for unemployment-related expenses, medical emergencies, education, housing and other critical requirements.
  • Members are free to avail 75% of their balance twice each year under special circumstances without assigning any reasons, she stated.

Here's a stepwise guide for how EPF subscribers can check your pension claim on the official EPFO portal, the Umang app, through SMS, or missed call facilities.

Check EPF claim status using Umang — Stepwise guide

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  • Register on the app with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and set a 4-digit M-PIN (remember this for future login).
  • After signing in, search for EPFO under the “All Services” section and on the main service page, tap on “Employee Centric Services”.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: How fitment factor hike could impact pay for level 6-8 staff
  • Select the option labelled “Track Claim” (sometimes listed under “General Services” as “Know Your Claim Status”).
  • Input your 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) and click Get OTP.
  • Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click Login or Submit.
  • Your screen will display all claims made under that UAN. Click on a specific Claim ID to see detailed information, including the Tracking ID, Claim Type, and current Claim Status.

Check EPF claim status on EPF portal — Stepwise guide

  • Log in to the portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface.
  • Click Online Services in the top navigation bar and select Track Claim Status.
  • Your Tracking ID, Form Type, and current status will appear.

Also Read | EPFO: Employee Pension Scheme rules, features and key FAQs, explained

Check EPF claim status using SMS, Missed Call

To check claim via SMS, send a message from your registered mobile number (linked with UAN) to 7738299899 in the following format:

  • EPFOHOUAN NumberLanguage
  • Example — EPFOHO 123456789012 BEN

The language codes are ENG (English), HIN (Hindi), PAN (Punjabi), GUJ (Gujarati), MAR (Marathi), KAN (Kannada), TEL (Telegu), TAM (Tamil), MAL (Malayalam), BEN (Bengali).

You will receive an automated reply with your claim status or account balance information.

To check claim using missed call or toll-free call method

  • Give a missed call from your registered mobile number to 9966044425 to receive an automated reply with claim status or account details.
  • Or call the EPFO's toll-free number: 1800 118 005 or 1800 114 470 and ask for the status.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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