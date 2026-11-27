The Ministry of Labour and Employment has prescribed a revised investment pattern for provident fund (PF) accumulations managed by exempted establishments, allowing their trusts to invest between 5% and 15% of their portfolios in equities.

The rules also specify limits for government securities, debt instruments and other investments, along with timelines for transferring and investing monthly PF contributions.

In a Gazette notification dated 20 November, the Labour Ministry said the earlier notification of 29 May 2015 would stand superseded, “except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession.”

Here are the key details.

What are exempted PF establishments and trusts? Exempted establishments are companies or organisations that have been granted exemption from the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme provisions and are allowed to manage employees' provident fund savings through their own PF trusts.

Such establishments must provide employees with benefits substantially similar to or better than those under the statutory scheme. Their trusts are responsible for managing contributions, investments, withdrawals and interest credited to employees' accounts.

The new notification applies to establishments exempted under Section 143 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, and employees or classes of employees exempted under Paragraph 12 of the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026.

How much can PF trusts invest in equities and debt? The Labour Ministry has prescribed the following investment limits:

Government securities and related investments: 45% to 65% of the portfolio

Debt instruments and related investments: 35% to 45%

Short-term debt instruments: Up to 5%

Equities and related investments: 5% to 15%

Asset-backed, trust-structured and miscellaneous investments: Up to 5% For equity investments, trusts can buy shares listed on the BSE or NSE, subject to a minimum market capitalisation of ₹5,000 crore, and derivatives based on those shares are traded on either exchange. They can also invest in ETFs and index funds tracking the Sensex or Nifty 50. However, investment in equity mutual funds is subject to a 5% portfolio cap.

What are timelines for PF contributions and investments? The notification sets clear deadlines for employers and PF trustees to ensure timely transfer and investment of PF contributions.

Employers must transfer monthly PF contributions to the establishment's Board of Trustees within 15 days of the close of each month. The trustees must invest the accumulated PF funds within two weeks of receiving the contributions. These accumulations include contributions and interest, after deducting obligatory outgoings.

What other safeguards must PF trusts follow? The ministry has prescribed additional safeguards to protect employees' retirement savings:

Annual turnover limit: Portfolio turnover ratio must not exceed twice the average portfolio value.

Credit rating: If an investment's rating falls below the prescribed minimum, trustees must consider exiting in subscribers' best interests.

Due diligence: Trustees must assess investment risks and ensure transparency.

Diversification: Investments must not be excessively concentrated in one company, corporate group, or sector.

Cost control: Trustees must optimize management costs and prevent duplicate charges on mutual fund and ETF investments. These rules apply to exempted PF trusts and aim to ensure prudent management of employees' retirement savings while protecting members' interests.