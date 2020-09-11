EPFO’s interest rate declaration shines light on a fundamental problem

EPFO in 2015 put the cart before the horse when it decided to put 5%, and subsequently 15%, of the incremental corpus in the stock market through exchange-traded funds, but at the time, it didn’t devise a methodology by which to unitize the equity corpus. To this day, any plans to this effect remain to be implemented. Of course, the first attempt at the methodology was a failure (read more here) but EPFO at the time wasn’t too worried given the tiny equity exposure. When EPFO declared an interest rate of 8.8% for FY16, it didn’t factor in the equity portion in the absence of a methodology and the tiny proportion, never mind the fact that the equity portfolio had indeed given negative returns. While the methodology was still being worked upon, EPFO increased the exposure to the maximum limit.