EPFO scheme offers up to ₹15,000 to first-time employees: Check eligibility, salary limit and payment rules

Eligible first-time employees joining the formal workforce can receive an incentive of up to ₹15,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). The scheme, administered through the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), aims to encourage formal employment by rewarding eligible workers entering the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) system for the first time.

However, the benefit is subject to eligibility and service conditions. Employees cannot assume they will automatically receive ₹15,000 simply by joining a company. The incentive is linked to eligible EPF wages, continued employment and compliance with the scheme’s requirements.

The scheme covers eligible jobs created between 1 August 2025 and 31 July 2027. Employees earning monthly wages of up to ₹1 lakh may qualify, subject to the other conditions. The incentive is equivalent to one month’s eligible EPF wage, capped at ₹15,000.

Who is eligible for the ₹ 15,000 incentive? To qualify under Part A of PM-VBRY, an employee must be joining the formal workforce as a first-time EPF member. The scheme covers eligible employees joining establishments between 1 August 2025 and 31 July 2027, provided they meet the prescribed membership, wage and employment conditions.

Eligibility condition What it means First-time EPF member The employee must not have been a contributing EPF member before 1 August 2025, including through an exempted PF trust Date of joining Employment must begin between 1 August 2025 and 31 July 2027 Monthly salary Wages must be up to ₹ 1 lakh, subject to the scheme's definition Employment duration Six months of continuous service is required for the first instalment; 12 months for the second Employer compliance The establishment must meet the applicable EPF reporting and contribution requirements

Employees should check their EPF membership history and ensure that their employer is depositing contributions and filing the required Electronic Challan-cum-Returns (ECRs). Meeting the salary limit alone does not guarantee eligibility.

How will the ₹ 15,000 incentive be paid? The incentive is paid in two instalments, subject to the scheme's conditions. The first instalment is available after six months of continuous service, while the second is linked to completing 12 months of service and the prescribed financial literacy programme.

Payment Eligibility requirement Maximum amount First instalment Six months of continuous eligible service ₹ 7,500 Second instalment 12 months of service and completion of the financial literacy programme Balance, up to the ₹ 15,000 total cap

The amount is based on eligible wages, so not every employee will receive the maximum. Further, the second instalment is not necessarily paid as immediately withdrawable cash. Under the scheme guidelines, it is to be placed in an appropriate savings instrument or deposit account for a specified period.

Why is the financial literacy course important? Completing the prescribed financial literacy programme is a condition for receiving the second instalment. Employees who complete six months of service may qualify for the first payment, but they must also meet the 12-month service requirement and complete the programme to qualify for the second.

Employees can visit theofficial PM-VBRY portal for scheme details and employee guidance. They should check the current instructions for accessing and completing the programme rather than assuming that registration alone fulfils the requirement.

The portal also provides information on obtaining a Universal Account Number (UAN), which is central to EPF-related services. Employees should keep their UAN and Aadhaar details accurate and ensure their bank account is correctly linked for benefit payments.

How will eligible employees receive the money? The government has specified that payments under Part A will be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts using the Aadhaar Bridge Payment System. Employees should therefore verify their bank and Aadhaar details and check that their employer is reporting their employment and EPF contributions correctly.

PM-VBRY also has a separate component for employers, who may qualify for incentives of up to ₹3,000 per month for each additional eligible employee, subject to the scheme's conditions. This is an employer benefit and should not be confused with the ₹15,000 incentive available to eligible first-time employees.