The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may have little hope of recovering more than ₹1,800 crore of workers’ retirement savings invested in Reliance Capital Ltd, after its legal advisers concluded that no further recovery route was available under the insolvency framework.

The retirement fund body has informed its Central Board of Trustees (CBT) that it cannot pursue further recovery of the outstanding principal and interest from the debt-ridden company, according to an agenda note reviewed by The Hindu. The matter was scheduled for discussion at the board’s 240th meeting on 19 November.

The development raises fresh questions about investment risk management at EPFO, which manages the retirement savings of millions of salaried employees.

How EPFO's ₹ 2,500 crore investment turned into a ₹ 1,816 crore shortfall The exposure dates back to 2013 and 2014, when EPFO, through its portfolio managers, invested ₹2,500 crore in secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Reliance Capital. The investments were scheduled to mature in 2023 and 2024.

Reliance Capital subsequently defaulted on its payment obligations. The company stopped paying interest from October 2019, according to information provided by the government in Parliament in December 2021.

Following the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in November 2021, Reliance Capital was taken through the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

EPFO submitted a claim of ₹3,308.67 crore, comprising the original ₹2,500 crore principal investment and ₹808.67 crore in accrued interest.

However, following approval of the resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in February 2024, EPFO recovered only ₹1,492.45 crore.

This represents around 59.7% of its original principal investment. The remaining ₹1,007.55 crore in principal and ₹808.67 crore in admitted interest have remained unpaid, taking the total outstanding amount to ₹1,816.22 crore.

Why EPFO cannot pursue further recovery According to the agenda note cited by The Hindu, EPFO's legal advisers have concluded that there is no further legal avenue to recover the outstanding amount.

The position is linked to the NCLT-approved resolution plan, the terms governing the payments already received and Supreme Court rulings that restrict creditors from reopening claims after an insolvency resolution plan has been approved and implemented.

This means EPFO may not be able to initiate fresh civil recovery proceedings to claim the unpaid principal or interest.

However, the closure of civil recovery avenues does not necessarily mean that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the default have ended.

In August 2026, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Reliance Capital and its former chairman Anil D. Ambani in connection with the alleged loss of ₹1,816.22 crore to EPFO.

The complaint followed findings shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), including material from a transaction audit conducted by BDO India LLP. The allegations include irregular lending, diversion of funds and impairment of securities.

Ambani has denied any wrongdoing, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson.

EPFO has also approached the Ministry of Corporate Affairs seeking a reference to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for further examination of the matter.

What does this mean for EPF subscribers? For salaried employees, the episode is primarily a concern about how their retirement savings are invested and how losses arising from corporate defaults are addressed.

The ₹1,816.22 crore shortfall represents money that EPFO has been unable to recover from one of its corporate debt investments. It also highlights the risks associated with investing retirement funds in corporate securities, even when they are classified as secured instruments.

However, this does not mean that ₹1,816 crore will be deducted directly from individual EPF subscribers' accounts. The default concerns EPFO's investment portfolio and its ability to recover money from a corporate borrower.

The development also does not, by itself, translate into an immediate reduction in the interest rate credited to individual EPF accounts. The annual interest rate is determined separately through EPFO's financial assessment and the government's approval.