EPFO services on official portal unavailable from today: Check affected services, restoration date and other details

Starting today, June 26, EPFO services on its member portal, employer portal and the Umang app will remain unavailable due a scheduled system migration, the retirement fund body informed subscribers earlier.

It issued the notification through a pop-up on its official website and a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), informing subscribers that “the upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services”.

The announcement comes nearly a week after the government retained the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for financial year 2025-26. This marks the third year in a row with no change, providing stability in returns despite a changing interest rate environment. It was last increased from 8.15% in FY23 to 8.25% in FY24.

What services will be impacted? The scheduled outage, which began at 12 am on 26 June and will disrupt key services for members and employers, including:

Claim submission and processing

E-passbook access

Universal Account Number (UAN) generation and linking for new employees

Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) filing

The temporary disruption is likely to affect subscribers who plan to file withdrawal, transfer or pension claims over the next few days. Employers may also experience delays in onboarding new employees and completing monthly compliance-related filings.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has advised members and employers to plan their transactions accordingly. During the migration period, assistance will be available through the EPFO call centre at 14470.

When will the online portals and Umang app be restored? According to the notice, the downtime is part of a planned database consolidation and an upgrade of software applications used for the claims processing system. The maintenance will continue until 11:59 pm on June 30, 2026.

“As part of this transition, submission and processing of claims through this portal will remain temporarily unavailable from 00:00 hours (midnight) on 26 June 2026 to 23:59 hours on 30 June 2026,” the retirement fund body notified.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, July 1, once the system migration and software upgrade are completed.

“We expect services to be fully restored by 00:00 hours (midnight) on 1 July 2026. The EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services,” the notification added.

What can users do in the meantime? EPF subscribers who want to check their provident fund balance, EPF account passbook or track the status of their application can do so through SMS, WhatsApp, or the missed call facility. Here's how each service works:

WhatsApp: Members can type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number (differs based on local office, i.e. Central Delhi: 8178457507, South Delhi: 9717547174) to initiate the conversation with the EPFO.

Members can type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number (differs based on local office, i.e. Central Delhi: 8178457507, South Delhi: 9717547174) to initiate the conversation with the EPFO. SMS : You can check your EPF balance and information about the latest provident fund contribution by sending the text message ‘EPFOHO UAN’ from your registered mobile number to the following mobile number: 7738299899.

: You can check your EPF balance and information about the latest provident fund contribution by sending the text message ‘EPFOHO UAN’ from your registered mobile number to the following mobile number: 7738299899. Call: A member can seek assitance by calling on this number: 14470. You also have the option to use your EPFO registered mobile number to give a missed call on 9966044425. The call will automatically get disconnected after two rings, and the customer will not incur any cost. After this, the subscriber can find out the details of their last contribution and PF balance. An EPF member can access both SMS and WhatsApp help facility in multiple languages such as English, Hindi and other regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.