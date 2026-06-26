EPFO services on official portal unavailable from today: Check affected services, restoration date and other details

Starting today, June 26, EPFO services on its member portal, employer portal and the Umang app will remain unavailable due a scheduled system migration, the retirement fund body informed subscribers earlier.
It issued the notification through a pop-up on its official website and a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), informing subscribers that “the upgraded system will deliver faster, more reliable and secure services”.
The announcement comes nearly a week after the government retained the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for financial year 2025-26. This marks the third year in a row with no change, providing stability in returns despite a changing interest rate environment. It was last increased from 8.15% in FY23 to 8.25% in FY24.
The scheduled outage, which began at 12 am on 26 June and will disrupt key services for members and employers, including:
The temporary disruption is likely to affect subscribers who plan to file withdrawal, transfer or pension claims over the next few days. Employers may also experience delays in onboarding new employees and completing monthly compliance-related filings.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has advised members and employers to plan their transactions accordingly. During the migration period, assistance will be available through the EPFO call centre at 14470.
According to the notice, the downtime is part of a planned database consolidation and an upgrade of software applications used for the claims processing system. The maintenance will continue until 11:59 pm on June 30, 2026.
“As part of this transition, submission and processing of claims through this portal will remain temporarily unavailable from 00:00 hours (midnight) on 26 June 2026 to 23:59 hours on 30 June 2026,” the retirement fund body notified.
Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, July 1, once the system migration and software upgrade are completed.
“We expect services to be fully restored by 00:00 hours (midnight) on 1 July 2026. The EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services,” the notification added.
EPF subscribers who want to check their provident fund balance, EPF account passbook or track the status of their application can do so through SMS, WhatsApp, or the missed call facility. Here's how each service works:
An EPF member can access both SMS and WhatsApp help facility in multiple languages such as English, Hindi and other regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.
All communication is done in local or vernacular language, allowing members to engage with EPFO more comfortably in their preferred language.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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