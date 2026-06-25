EPFO: Services on official portal to be unavailable from 26-28 June — Here's all you need to know

EPFO: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's website will be unable to use for EPF account members from 26 to 28 June 2026, due to a scheduled system migration, the retirement fund body has informed subscribers.
In a pop-up alert on its official portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/), titled ‘Important Notice: Scheduled System Migration and Temporary Service Unavailability’, the EPFO notified members of the scheduled downtime during the week and weekend.
The update encompasses a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system, according to the notice. It added that the system migration is being undertaken “to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience”.
“As part of this transition, submission and processing of claims through this portal will remain temporarily unavailable from 00:00 hours (midnight) on 26 June 2026 to 23:59 hours on 28 June 2026,” it notified. (26-28 June is the coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)
During this period, the following services will be unavailable for EPF members:
“We expect services to be fully restored by 00:00 hours (midnight) on 29 June 2026. The EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services,” the notification added.
It also shared a call centre number that subscribers can use for assistance: 14470
EPF subscribers who want to check your provident fund balance, EPF account passbook or track the status of your application, can do so through the Umang app, SMS or WhatsApp, or the missed call facility.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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