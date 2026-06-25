EPFO: Services on official portal to be unavailable from 26-28 June — Here's all you need to know

The EPFO is undertaking a system migration “to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience” on its portal. Here's a look at what this means, how EPF members will be impacted and what subscribers can do…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Jun 2026, 10:23 AM IST
The EPFO portal update includes database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system, according to a notice.
The EPFO portal update includes database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system, according to a notice. (Mint / File Photo)

EPFO: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's website will be unable to use for EPF account members from 26 to 28 June 2026, due to a scheduled system migration, the retirement fund body has informed subscribers.

In a pop-up alert on its official portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/), titled ‘Important Notice: Scheduled System Migration and Temporary Service Unavailability’, the EPFO notified members of the scheduled downtime during the week and weekend.

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EPFO portal unavailable: Check dates

The update encompasses a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system, according to the notice. It added that the system migration is being undertaken “to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience”.

“As part of this transition, submission and processing of claims through this portal will remain temporarily unavailable from 00:00 hours (midnight) on 26 June 2026 to 23:59 hours on 28 June 2026,” it notified. (26-28 June is the coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)

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What services will be affected?

During this period, the following services will be unavailable for EPF members:

  • Submission of new claim requests will be temporarily unavailable.
  • Claim processing services will be temporarily unavailable.
  • Claims already submitted before the migration period will be taken up for processing after services resume.

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When will services resume on portal?

“We expect services to be fully restored by 00:00 hours (midnight) on 29 June 2026. The EPFO regrets the temporary inconvenience and appreciates your patience as we implement this important upgrade to provide faster, more reliable, and more secure services,” the notification added.

It also shared a call centre number that subscribers can use for assistance: 14470

Here's what users can do in the meantime?

EPF subscribers who want to check your provident fund balance, EPF account passbook or track the status of your application, can do so through the Umang app, SMS or WhatsApp, or the missed call facility.

Also Read | EPFO: How to use Umang app, SMS, WhatsApp, missed call for provident fund update

Check EPF balance via the Umang app

  • Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and log in using your registered mobile number.
  • Search for EPFO and go to ‘Employee Centric Services’.
  • Navigate to the ‘Track Claim’ option from the list and enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and click ‘Get OTP’.
  • As you enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, you can click ‘login’ and get access to all of your EPF-related details.

Check EPF balance via WhatsApp

  • Members can type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number (differs based on local office, i.e. Central Delhi: 8178457507, South Delhi: 9717547174), which is verified by a green Tick mark for safety and assurance, to initiate the conversation with the EPFO.
  • All communication will be in the local/vernacular language, enabling members to engage with EPFO more comfortably in their language.
  • Members will have 24/7 access, and the automated systems can handle repetitive queries around the clock.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Here's the formula used to calculate your DA hike, explained

Check EPF balance via Missed call

  • Use your EPFO registered mobile number to give a missed call on 9966044425.
  • The call will automatically get disconnected after two rings, and the customer will not incur any cost.
  • Following this, the subscriber will be able to find out the details of the last contribution and the provident fund balance.

Check EPF balance via text message — SMS

  • You can check your EPF balance and information about the latest provident fund contribution by sending the text message ‘EPFOHO UAN’ from your registered mobile number to the following mobile number: 7738299899.
  • You can access the SMS in multiple languages, including English, Hindi and other regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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