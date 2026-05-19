EPFO set to introduce WhatsApp support for provident fund members amid growing grievances: Report

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to launch WhatsApp-based chatbot services to handle user queries and basic account-related requests, with the aim of enhancing outreach and streamlining member services, news agency ANI reported.

This development was announced by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, when he told reporters that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has undertaken several initiatives to reduce litigation and ensure the timely resolution of pending cases across various legal forums, with the rollout of a WhatsApp chatbot being one of the measures.

How can users use this chatbot? The minister told reporters that WhatsApp was selected as a medium of communication because of its widespread use among mobile phone users throughout the country.

“The major reasons for using the WhatsApp channel for communications include that most mobile users already use WhatsApp for their communication,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. Mandaviya further noted that all communication will be done using local/vernacular language, which would enable greater comfort for members to engage with the EPFO in their language.

The proposed services are also expected to offer 24/7 access, with automated systems handling repetitive queries on basic account-related requests round the clock, the news report said.

Members can simply type 'Hello' to EPFO's registered WhatsApp number, which is verified by a green Tick mark for safety and assurance, to initiate the conversation with the EPFO. They can also choose to receive messages from the EPFO on their mobile number registered with it, he added.

Aim of the new service The development comes amid rising grievances among EPFO members. The Ministry of Labour and Employment recorded the highest number of public grievances among government departments in the first 11 months of 2025, accounting for 15.5% of total complaints, according to data from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, cited by Business Standard.

According to the news report, most of these complaints were related to EPFO services, including provident fund (PF) withdrawals, pensions, and wages.

Mandaviya told reporters that the proposed chatbot service will initially target members facing pending compliance-related issues, such as incomplete Aadhaar authentication or inactive Direct Benefit Transfer-linked bank accounts under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

He added that the platform will also help users access routine EPFO services such as checking PF balances, viewing recent transactions and tracking claim status through guided assistance, according to Business Standard.

Measures to streamline EPFO services Mandaviya said EPFO had launched a dedicated mission-mode initiative to clear cases pending before consumer courts. As part of the "Nidhi Aapke Nikat (NAN)" programme, pending matters were identified in advance and prioritised to provide faster resolution.

According to the minister, the initiative helped reduce the number of pending consumer cases from 4,936 as of 1 April 2024, to 2,646 by 31 March 2026.

"The EPFO is also proactively identifying cases pending before consumer courts and reaching out to citizens through Nidhi Aapke Nikat to facilitate faster grievance redressal," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mandaviya also added that the overall pendency of litigation cases has reduced from 31,036 cases as on 1 April 2025 to 27,639 cases as on 1 April 2026, reflecting a reduction of 3,397 cases, marking the lowest ever level of litigation pendency in EPFO.