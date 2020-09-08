EPFO settles 94.4 lakh claims, disburses over 35,000 cr during Apr-Aug 2020

"This trend of decline in final settlement of claims and rise in advance claims, also needs to be seen in the light of persistent outreach programs of EPFO through print and digital media as well as organizing around 4880 webinars during the pandemic. This has been coupled with excellence in services through automated claim settlement, auto-transfer of funds on change of jobs, introduction of multi-location claim settlement, regular updation of KYC of members, facility of filing claims through Umang App and robust grievance redressal mechanism. Through these game-changing initiatives, EPFO has been able to serve the needs of its subscribers and thus steadfastly standing with them during this critical period," the ministry adde