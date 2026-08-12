EPFO showing wrong service history? What employees should check immediately and do next to rectify the error

Several EPF subscribers have previously reported that their service history on the EPFO member portal showing overlapping employment records, missing companies or incorrect joining dates after the retirement fund body's online portal underwent a major IT system migration.
Such errors may look minor, but they can create problems while transferring PF after changing jobs, withdrawing PF, calculating EPS service, or completing background verification with a new employer. If you are still facing such issues, here are the details you need to check immediately along with the steps you can take to ensure your requirements are not affected.
The Universal Account Number (UAN), a unique 12-digit number, is assigned to every EPF member and remains the same throughout their career no matter how many times they switch companies.
Problems can arise if an employee does not share their existing UAN with a new employer, leading to the creation of a second UAN, or if previous employer does not update the employee's exit date resulting in inactive or duplicate UAN.
This can complicate and delay PF transfers later or even lead to missing or split service history. Log in to the UMANG app and check whether all your previous and current PF accounts are linked under one active UAN.
One must compare the joining date shown in the unified member portal with your appointment letter, salary slips, or employment contract. An incorrect date of joining can make it appear as if you were working for two employers at the same time, causing issues during background verification in a new company.
Meanwhile, if your previous employer has not updated the date of exit, the EPFO system may continue to show that employment as active.
Don't forget to open your EPF passbook and check whether contributions are visible for every month you worked with that particular employer. Missing contribution entries may indicate either a reporting error or a deposit issue.
Salaried employees must make sure that their Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details are verified. Mismatched KYC information can also prevent proper linking of service records for the individual.
All members with UANs issued before 1 October 2017 must submit an online joint declaration that requires employer approval. This will ensure transparency and proper alignment of such members.
If the employer is unavailable, all members of closed establishments or those whose employers cannot be contacted may submit a joint declaration, signed by an authorised officer, along with supporting documents, directly to the retirement fund body's office.
In case a UAN is not Aadhaar-validated, is not available, or the request is made by the claimant after a member’s demise, a physical joint declaration must be submitted through the employer for EPFO approval.
You can also raise a complaint online through EPFO's grievance portal (https://epfigms.gov.in/grievance/grievancemaster), along with submitting all supporting documents such as appointment letters, relieving letters, salary slips, Form 11, Form 16, UAN service history, PF contribution records and proof of actual joining and exit dates.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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