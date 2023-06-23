EPFO snag: Applicants facing technical issues as higher pension deadline inches closer2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 08:56 AM IST
Many applicants are facing technical issues while applying for higher pension from EPF. The deadline to apply for higher pension from EPF deadline inches closer
As the last date to register for higher pension with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is inching closer, applicants are hurrying to complete their registration process. However, most of them are facing several technical issues and snags in submitting the application through unified EPFO portal, according to media reports.
