As the last date to register for higher pension with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is inching closer, applicants are hurrying to complete their registration process. However, most of them are facing several technical issues and snags in submitting the application through unified EPFO portal, according to media reports.

To ensure the ease of process for applicants, several employers have requested the extension of the deadline and simplification of the process. It is worth noting, that the deadline has already been extended once to June 26, 2023. But people are still unclear about the exact process of the registration. Many people are not aware about several issues which include how payment and calculation will be done, how discrepancies between wage records maintained at the EPFO level and those maintained at the employer level will be resolved.

Experts are also hoping for another deadline extension due to these confusion among applicants.

EPFO members facing issues in higher pension applications

Ahead of the last date of applications, many EPFO members took on to Twitter to complain about the issues they have been facing while submitting their higher pension applications.

“How can we calculate additional amount to be paid from EPFO corpus for higher pension under EPS for which date has been extended till 26th June'23? Is there any official calculator available? Need urgent assistance..," tweeted @neerajkbanand.

"Hi Sir, I am unable to register for this join option for higher pension. Even though all my details are present in EPFO and have joined job before 2014, I am in job since 2006.. took a break in 2018 and now in job. But ERR_ASE00:Error: Input values/Database fields are not matche," said @amruta2403 in a tweet.

“@socialepfo Hello Sir I am unable to submit application for higher pension scheme in EPFO portal getting error in screenshot. All my details are accurate in UAN and AADHAR card please help," tweeted another user.

Will EPFO extend the higher pension deadline again?

Experts are hinting of another deadline extension to submit forms for higher pension. Earlier, EPFO had extended deadline twice. The main reason behind the demand for extension is the lack of clarity on various issues related to the process. It mainly includes how payment and calculation will be done, and how discrepancies between wage records maintained at the EPFO level.

“The EPFO is expected to provide additional guidance on how the higher pension will be calculated. However, there are concerns about how transfers from the EPF account to the EPS account will be carried out and how discrepancies in wage records will be resolved. The status of employers who no longer exist or have merged also remains uncertain. These unresolved questions contribute to the uncertainty surrounding the application process," said Amit Gupta,MD, SAG Infotech, reported Mint.