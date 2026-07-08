EPFO starts crediting interest for FY26: When will it reflect? How to check in EPFO portal and other platforms

EPFO is crediting FY26 provident fund interest, and members can check the updated amounts online by July 15. Last month, the government approved the 8.25% interest payment on provident funds.
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday, “Annual interest for FY26 at the rate of 8.25% to 34 crore member accounts, estimated at over ₹1.44 lakh crore, will be auto-processed and then verified by Field Authorities before being credited to the member account balances.”
"Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15," the minister said.
According to the minister, interest payments were previously processed in October–November after government approval.
EPFO members can use any of the following methods to check PF balance:
To check your EPF balance online, you must first activate your Universal Account Number (UAN).
Step 1: Visit the EPFO Members Passbook Portal.
Step 2: Sign in using UAN, password and Captcha.
Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked phone number.
Step 4: Select the relevant Member ID.
Step 5: Click on “View Passbook”
Once the passbook is visible, you can check your balance there.
You can also check your EPF balance on the UMANG app, but first you need to register on UMANG using your UAN-linked mobile number.
Step 1: Download the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store.
Step 2: Open the app, go to Services → Social Security → EPFO.
Step 3: Under ‘Employee Centric Services’, select ‘View Passbook’.
Step 4: Enter your UAN and verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile.
Step 5: Once logged in, choose the employer account you wish to view.
Your EPF passbook, including all deposits and withdrawals, will be displayed
You can also check your EPF balance by giving a missed call from your registered mobile. To use this service, your UAN must be activated and linked to your Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account.
Step 1: Give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.
Step 2: The call will disconnect automatically after two rings.
Step 3: You will receive an SMS containing your PF details (Member ID, Last Contribution, and Total Balance)
SMS is one of the easiest ways to check the PF balance.
Step 1: Send an SMS to 77382 99899 from your registered mobile number.
Step 2: The format should be “EPFOHO UAN ENG”
The last three letters indicate the preferred language you wish to receive the details.
Members can also check their PF balance through DigiLocker by linking their EPFO account.
Step 1: Log in to the DigiLocker app or website using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Step 2: Go to “Issued Documents” or “Search Documents”
Step 3: Search for “EPFO” services
Step 4: Select “Employee Provident Fund - Passbook”
Step 5: Enter your UAN and verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number
Step 6: Once verified, your EPF account gets linked and documents are fetched automatically
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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