EPFO starts crediting interest for FY26: When will it reflect? How to check in EPFO portal and other platforms

EPFO will credit FY26 interest at 8.25% to 34 crore member accounts by July 15. Members can check the updated amounts online through various methods, including the EPFO Portal, UMANG app, missed calls, SMS, and DigiLocker after activating their UAN.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated8 Jul 2026, 05:32 PM IST
EPFO to Credit FY26 PF Interest by July 15 for 34 Crore Members
EPFO to Credit FY26 PF Interest by July 15 for 34 Crore Members

EPFO is crediting FY26 provident fund interest, and members can check the updated amounts online by July 15. Last month, the government approved the 8.25% interest payment on provident funds.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday, “Annual interest for FY26 at the rate of 8.25% to 34 crore member accounts, estimated at over 1.44 lakh crore, will be auto-processed and then verified by Field Authorities before being credited to the member account balances.”

"Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15," the minister said.

According to the minister, interest payments were previously processed in October–November after government approval.

How to check?

EPFO members can use any of the following methods to check PF balance:

PF Balance Check through EPFO Portal

To check your EPF balance online, you must first activate your Universal Account Number (UAN).

Step 1: Visit the EPFO Members Passbook Portal.

Step 2: Sign in using UAN, password and Captcha.

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked phone number.

Step 4: Select the relevant Member ID.

Step 5: Click on “View Passbook”

Once the passbook is visible, you can check your balance there.

Also Read | EPFO targets 15 July to credit ₹1.44 trillion FY26 PF interest

PF Balance Check through UMANG App

You can also check your EPF balance on the UMANG app, but first you need to register on UMANG using your UAN-linked mobile number.

Step 1: Download the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Open the app, go to Services → Social Security → EPFO.

Step 3: Under ‘Employee Centric Services’, select ‘View Passbook’.

Step 4: Enter your UAN and verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile.

Step 5: Once logged in, choose the employer account you wish to view.

Your EPF passbook, including all deposits and withdrawals, will be displayed

PF Balance Check through Missed Call Number

You can also check your EPF balance by giving a missed call from your registered mobile. To use this service, your UAN must be activated and linked to your Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account.

Step 1: Give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.

Step 2: The call will disconnect automatically after two rings.

Step 3: You will receive an SMS containing your PF details (Member ID, Last Contribution, and Total Balance)

PF Balance Check through SMS Number

SMS is one of the easiest ways to check the PF balance.

Step 1: Send an SMS to 77382 99899 from your registered mobile number.

Step 2: The format should be “EPFOHO UAN ENG”

The last three letters indicate the preferred language you wish to receive the details.

PF Balance Check through DigiLocker

Members can also check their PF balance through DigiLocker by linking their EPFO account.

Also Read | EPFO system upgrade: Your PF claim may be delayed — Here's how long it will take

Step 1: Log in to the DigiLocker app or website using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Step 2: Go to “Issued Documents” or “Search Documents”

Step 3: Search for “EPFO” services

Step 4: Select “Employee Provident Fund - Passbook”

Step 5: Enter your UAN and verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Step 6: Once verified, your EPF account gets linked and documents are fetched automatically

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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