Bringing cheer to PF subscribers before Diwali, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started the process of crediting interest to provident fund accounts. Several PF account holders have already received interest credit of 8.5% for the financial year 2020-21. Although some people are unable to log into the site to see the interest amount credited to their account.

Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has issued instructions to credit PF interest rate of 8.5 per cent into around 25 crore accounts of EPF members, EPFO has said in a tweet.

In a circular dated 30 October 2021, EPFO announced the declaration of the rate of interest for the Employees’ Provident Fund Members accounts for the year 2020-21.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed the approval of the central government under para 60(1) of Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952 to credit interest at 8.50 per cent for the year 2020-21 to the account of each member of the EPF Scheme as per the provisions under Para 60 of EPF Scheme, 1952," EPFO said in its official circular.

The 8.5 per cent rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the last financial year was decided by the EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) headed by the Labour Minister in March this year.

Here's how you can check your PF balance

Check PF balance via SMS

To check the balance, EPFO members having a universal account number (UAN) and registered on the EPFO portal, an SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

Check PF balance via missed call

Registered users can send a missed call to 011-22901406 after which they will get an SMS with details of the PF account balance.

Check PF balance via EPFO website

1) Go to the EPFO's official website.

2) Now, go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and click on 'For Employees'.

3) On the new page, click on 'Member Passbook'.

4) You will be asked to enter your UAN and password.

5) Once you log in, your passbook showing both your and your employer’s contribution and the interest earned thereof will come up.

Someone who has worked in four different organisations would have four different member IDs to choose from

Check PF balance via UMANG app

You can also access your PF passbook on the UMANG app after logging in with your UAN and OTP.

