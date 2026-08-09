EPFO: Want to submit Jeevan Praaman Patra online for pension account? Here's how using Aadhaar face ID — Stepwise guide

Pensioners in India are required to submit Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra annually by 30 November, with the authorised pension disbursing authority in order to continue receiving their pension payment. The certificate is proof that they are alive and can be submitted digitally or in person.
Notably, when submitting your life certificate or digital life certificate (DLC), the pensioner must also have the following details — pension payment order (PPO) number, Aadhaar number, bank account details (where pension will be deposited), and your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Please note that the process is repeated every year, as the LC's validity is one year from the last date of submission.
Today, we look at how and where EPF members can submit their LC / DLC / Jeevan Pramaan Patra offline and online and the steps to complete Aadhaar face authentication for online submission.
Pensioners who fail to submit LC by the 30 November deadline could see their pension payments stopped. Further, in case of delay, you will have to ensure that your LC / DLC is sent to one of the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPC) for consideration.
Your delayed / held back pension amount will only be disbursed once the LC / DLC has been received by the CPPC.
For those making the submission offline, you can choose between the offices of the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Pensioners' Welfare Associations (PWAs), Railways, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
Besides this, banks on the list include Bank of Baroda (BoB), Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI), and Union Bank of India, among others. You can visit the nearest branch for convenience.
After submitting your Digital LC, you will receive an SMS that includes a transaction ID.
Tracking the status of the life certificate after submission can help take prompt action in case of rejection.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.