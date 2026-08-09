EPFO: Want to submit Jeevan Praaman Patra online for pension account? Here's how using Aadhaar face ID — Stepwise guide

Pensioners in India are required to submit Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra annually by 30 November, with the authorised pension disbursing authority in order to continue receiving their pension payment. The certificate is proof that they are alive and can be submitted digitally or in person.

Notably, when submitting your life certificate or digital life certificate (DLC), the pensioner must also have the following details — pension payment order (PPO) number, Aadhaar number, bank account details (where pension will be deposited), and your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Please note that the process is repeated every year, as the LC's validity is one year from the last date of submission.

Today, we look at how and where EPF members can submit their LC / DLC / Jeevan Pramaan Patra offline and online and the steps to complete Aadhaar face authentication for online submission.

What happens if you miss the deadline? Pensioners who fail to submit LC by the 30 November deadline could see their pension payments stopped. Further, in case of delay, you will have to ensure that your LC / DLC is sent to one of the Central Pension Processing Centers (CPPC) for consideration.

Your delayed / held back pension amount will only be disbursed once the LC / DLC has been received by the CPPC.

For those making the submission offline, you can choose between the offices of the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Pensioners' Welfare Associations (PWAs), Railways, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Besides this, banks on the list include Bank of Baroda (BoB), Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI), and Union Bank of India, among others. You can visit the nearest branch for convenience.

How to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra using Aadhaar Ensure that your Aadhaar number is registered with the pension disbursing authority (bank, post office, or others).

Download and install ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ and’ Jeevan Pramaan Face App’ from Google Play Store on mobile phone.

Ensure that the smartphone you are using has at least a 5 MP front camera.

Take a photograph from the application to scan the pensioner's face.

Enter your / the pensioner's details.

Submit after ensuring that the photo scan and details have been filled.

You will receive a message with a link on your registered mobile number. Open that link to download the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate. How to check status, download DLC? After submitting your Digital LC, you will receive an SMS that includes a transaction ID.

You can download a soft copy your Digital LC from the official portal here — https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in

The status of your life certificate will be mentioned in your downloaded certificate. Tracking the status of the life certificate after submission can help take prompt action in case of rejection.